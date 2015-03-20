Funds sought for full military burial for Calif. veteran who died at beach

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – An effort is underway to raise money to bury Philip Nealon, who died on Sept. 17 at Doheny State Beach, Calif. in a parking lot in front of beachgoers.

Nealon, 66, identified by the Orange County Coroner’s office last week, died of acute bronchial pheumonia, a coroner said. Efforts by officials to find his family have been unsuccessful.

Police determined that Nealon lived out of his RV and was visiting the state park on a day-use pass. In his investigation, Deputy Paul Hoag, the coroner who performed the autopsy, determined that Nealon had graduated from Laguna Beach High School and had worked at a Dana Point grocery store in recent years.

Hoag said he also learned that Nealon had served in the military. Hoag said if no relatives are found, Nealon likely will be buried at Riverside National Cemetery because of his military service.

Harry Musante, who graduated from Laguna Beach High and has been living in his RV and visiting Doheny State Beach for years, arrived in the parking lot shortly after Nealon collapsed.

Musante said he had known Nealon for 40 years.

“Philip was a well-known local,” Musante said. “He was all over town, at Main Beach and in the downtown. He was a mild guy, who recently just started coming out of his shell again.

“Our RVs had the same engines and he liked talking about mechanics. I can still see his smile. He had a nice smile,” Musante said.

John Campbell attended Laguna Beach High with Nealon as part of the Class of 1968.

Campbell, a local insurance broker, described Nealon as “hardworking, honest and homeless.”

“He was in the National Guard for 20 years roughly from 1986 to 2008,” Campbell said. “He received his retirement papers and his marching orders to Iraq on the same day at the age of 56. He survived his tour in Iraq and came back to do some Border Patrol work while still in the military.”

Campbell is now requesting a full military burial from Veterans Affairs. He said he expects that to cost about $2,000 and is raising funds. Any surplus money collected will be donated to Laguna Beach High School, Campbell said.

Witnesses at Doheny State Beach Sept. 17 said Nealon stumbled from his RV bleeding from the mouth. He staggered before falling onto his back in the parking lot.

State park lifeguards and an off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy performed CPR before other deputies arrived, but Nealon had lost too much blood, said Hoag.

When deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:15 p.m., witnesses said they believed Nealon had committed suicide because of the amount of blood.

But police scoured the beach and trash cans nearby and no weapon was found, sheriff’s Lt. Nate Wilson said.

Hoag said in his 18 years as coroner, he has never seen a person die from acute bronchial pneumonia. He said Nealon likely had severe upper respiratory symptoms.



———

©2016 The Orange County Register (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Visit The Orange County Register (Santa Ana, Calif.) at www.ocregister.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.