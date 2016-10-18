Fort Sam Houston NCO to return to Maryland to face trial in soldier wife's death

SAN ANTONIO — A federal judge has ordered that a soldier stationed in San Antonio and his girlfriend be returned to Maryland to face charges related to the shooting death of his wife, a fellow soldier.

The San Antonio Express-News reports 35-year-old Army Sgt. Maliek Kearney was denied bail during a court hearing Tuesday.

Kearney's girlfriend, 31-year-old Dolores Delgado, waived her bail hearing Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors in Maryland have indicted Kearney and Delgado each on a charge of interstate travel to commit domestic violence resulting in death.

Police say 24-year-old Pfc. Karlyn Ramirez was fatally shot in her townhome near Fort Meade, Maryland, in August 2015.

During Tuesday's hearing, an FBI agent testified the couple's 5-month-old daughter was placed in Ramirez's arms by Kearney after he shot her. The infant was unharmed.