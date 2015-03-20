Fort Rucker soldier, son of former politician, found dead in off-base home

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A son of a former Missouri House leader and current soldier stationed at Fort Rucker, Ala. has died.

Second Lt. Samuel Diehl, of St. Louis, was found dead in his home in Alabama on Wednesday. He was 23.

As first reported by The Missouri Times, Diehl is the eldest son of John Diehl Jr., former speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives. He served in the legislature from 2008 to 2015.

Samuel Diehl, a 2015 graduate of West Point, was attending flight school at Fort Rucker.

His cause of death remains unknown. The Fort Rucker Military Police and Criminal Investigation Division is investigating, according to information released Thursday by Fort Rucker’s Public Affairs Office.

Samuel Diehl was a 2011 graduate of Chaminade College Preparatory School in Creve Coeur.



