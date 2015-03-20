Fort Gordon gets new command sergeant major

Fort Gordon’s new garrison command sergeant major said he hopes to create more unity between the fort and the surrounding communities as the Army base continues to expand and grow.

“We are one community,” CSM Charlie Bryant Jr. said Thursday morning immediately after taking over the reins from outgoing CSM Marcus Campbell. “We want to embrace everyone as one family.”

Bryant’s military career has taken him and his family across the world, including to Korea, Germany and multiple U.S. states. He also completed tours in Iraq supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom and Kuwait for Operation Enduring Freedom.

But after nearly 30 years of Army service, Bryant said he’s excited to be “home.”

Bryant, a Florida native, enlisted in the Army in 1990 and attended basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., before coming to Fort Gordon for Advanced Individual Training.

In a traditional ceremony full of symbolism Thursday morning, Campbell officially passed the garrison colors over to Bryant to symbolize the change of command.

Campbell served as command sergeant major over the garrison for the past two years. In his farewell speech, Campbell thanked everyone from service members to staff at fort establishments and the hospital to his family and the surrounding community. Campbell, a Mississippi native, told the crowd that the community has made him feel so welcome that he and his family will stay in the Augusta area following his retirement.

Col. Todd Turner, garrison commander, thanked Campbell for the amazing job he’s done the past two years.

“We are extremely proud of our team but we recognize that they have not gotten to where they are now without inspired leadership, and that is exactly what Command Sgt. Maj. Cambell brought to this organization,” Turner said.

He added that he’s pleased to know that there is “another exceptional team standing in the wind.”

Bryant also acknowledged that he is inheriting a “truly successful garrison” and already has plans for its continued success.

“Together we will make Fort Gordon the best post for all of our service members to serve in and family members to live in as we continue to build our community,” he said. “I ask that every service member, family member and civilian join me in our goal in making this the Army’s premier post. Together we will make our team and Fort Gordon even better as we grow.”

