Fort Drum USO looks to expand operations to Syracuse military site

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — Leadership at the USO Fort Drum is hoping to reach out to new service members beginning their military careers with a new office at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Syracuse.

“We’ll be there throughout their service,” said Fort Drum USO director Karen M. Clark. “We’ll be there from when they sign up.”

A timetable for opening the center has not been finalized, with the opening pending the finalization of what space will be used at the Syracuse site, along with lining up volunteers for the new space.

Mrs. Clark said that new center will offer a place for inprocessing recruits to have a snack and sit down while their paperwork is processed.

“They can take time to process people coming through,” Mrs. Clark said. “While they’re waiting, we can provide snacks, entertainment in terms of TV or games to play.”

Visiting the center last week to meet with leadership there, Mrs. Clark said she saw a lot of passion and patriotism from those entering the military.

“If we can support these people, it’s going to be the most incredible mission ever,” she said.

Mrs. Clark said she hoped that volunteers would come from both the Fort Drum area and the Syracuse area, which would help with staffing during more inclement weather.

“We’re looking to get a few people who don’t mind meeting young people, inexperienced in terms of military life, and make a good impression of what the lifestyle is,” Mrs. Clark said.

Once it opens, the site is expected be open from Monday to Friday mornings, hopefully meaning a shorter time commitment for volunteers.

Volunteers will also be needed soon to fully equip the new center.

Those interested in volunteering at the new site can do so by contacting local USO staff atusoftdrum@uso.org

