Fort Drum developer readies launch of housing project

FORT DRUM (Tribune News Service) — Housing demolitions on post will begin by the end of this year, launching a building project that will see Fort Drum lose about 50 homes.

Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes, a partnership between developer Lend Lease and the Department of the Army, said it received approval on Oct. 5 to launch the project, which it formally announced last year.

The developer will demolish 208 homes in its Rhicard Hills community, and build about 155 new three- and four-bedroom homes for company grade officers in their place.

“The two-bedroom, we had a lot of those already, but we needed three- and four-bedroom homes for the size of our families,” project director Joseph McLaughlin said. “Army families are bigger than they used to be, and we want to provide for those families.”

It will also include energy renovations to about 500 homes on post, the creation of a new landscape and snow removal maintenance facility and the addition of an expanded dog park and playground area.

When announced, the work was expected to cost $80 million. On Wednesday, Mr. McLaughlin estimated the number remained “pretty close” to that figure.

The work will take about two years, Mr. McLaughlin said.

He acknowledged that the process of emptying the homes to be destroyed took about a year, through not filling homes as military families departed.

Mr. McLaughlin said local subcontractors will be a part of the housing work.

“We’re going to provide a lot of jobs and a lot of business for local contractors, like we’ve done for the last 12 years,” he said.

The company broke ground on its first homes on post in May 2005, after securing a minimum 50-year deal to develop the post’s homes the year before. The developer is paid through the housing allowances of soldiers.

In January, the developer opened some of its housing on post to civilians, after previously extending the offer to retirees, Department of Defense civilians and contractors.

