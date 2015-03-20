Fort Carson identifies soldier found dead in barracks

A Fort Carson soldier found dead in the post's barracks was identified as a 21-year-old Oklahoma man, the post announced Wednesday.

Pfc. Kyle J. Walls, a Ponca City native, was assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group. He specialized in installing, operating and maintaining microwave communication systems.

Post officials are investigating how Walls, whose body was discovered at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, died. He was in the Army for 11 months.

"It is always hard to lose a part of our military family," the post officials said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Walls' family and friends during this very difficult time."