Fort Carson identifies soldier found dead in barracks
By Rachel Riley | The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) (Tribune News Service) | Published: October 27, 2016
A Fort Carson soldier found dead in the post's barracks was identified as a 21-year-old Oklahoma man, the post announced Wednesday.
Pfc. Kyle J. Walls, a Ponca City native, was assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group. He specialized in installing, operating and maintaining microwave communication systems.
Post officials are investigating how Walls, whose body was discovered at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, died. He was in the Army for 11 months.
"It is always hard to lose a part of our military family," the post officials said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Walls' family and friends during this very difficult time."
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
450 National Guard members mobilized for the Middle East
Officials: Progress in first week of Mosul battle, fighting to intensify
Air Force studies dating back decades show danger of foam that contaminated local water
Inspector General report finds widespread hazards at military housing
Islamic State in Iraq attacks Kirkuk, power plant amid Mosul fight
Email leak reveals turmoil, strategy of Clinton's campaign