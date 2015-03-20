Fort Carson: Army records found in Fountain field

Army records containing "personally identifiable information and personal health information" were found in a field in Fountain on Sept. 14, Fort Carson officials said Wednesday night.

All of the records have been recovered by military police investigators, and a suspect has been identified in this case. Officials said it looks like an isolated incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

The records were related to 2008-2014 legal actions in the 4th Infantry Division's 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team and were scheduled for destruction.

Fort Carson officials are attempting to contact impacted personnel and are advising anyone who feels their information may have been involved to contact the Commanding General's Hotline online at or by phone at 719-526-2677.



