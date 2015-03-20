Fort Bragg soldiers clean up veteran's home following flooding

RAEFORD, N.C. — When it started raining last week, James Jackson hoped the storm would pass quickly.

But later that night, when he stepped out of bed and into a puddle, he knew he was in trouble.

The retired 82nd Airborne Division veteran has lived in his modest brown home on Wayside Road near Raeford for the past decade. Heavy rains have flooded his property three times, he said.

When Jackson purchased the home he said he didn't realize there was a pond on an adjacent property and that the drainage system was poor.

And when the storm rolled through Hoke County last week, there was nothing Jackson could do but pray it would be quick.

It wasn't - and this week, he's still trying to pump water out of his home.

"It's a hopeless situation," he said.

It didn't take long for Fort Bragg soldiers to pitch in.

Staff Sgt. Kaleigh Presgraves, a health care specialist for the 44th Medical Brigade, was shocked when she drove past Jackson's house last week. The front yard was under water, she said.

"There's no way in good conscience I could keep driving," she said.

She stopped to talk to Jackson and ask how she could help.

After Fort Bragg released her early on Friday, the day after the storm, she stopped back at the house. A few other soldiers also had stopped to help.

Presgraves and Andrew May, a soldiers from 3rd Special Forces Group, have been leading the clean-up efforts. They didn't know each other before they met at Jackson's home.

They put a post on Fort Bragg's Facebook page soliciting volunteers to help with clean up. Rob Isham, an 82nd Airborne Division veteran, got his Georgia-based water removal company to donate its services.

The electricity had been cut off to the home. It was getting dark, but soldiers with head lamps wandered through Jackson's house looking for any sentimental items they could grab - photographs, his Army discharge papers and a college diploma.

At first, the volunteers tried digging holes in the yard to allow the water to escape. The next step was to remove everything they could from his house so it could dry out.

By Tuesday, soldiers rolled through Jackson's home in waves to rip up soaked carpet, tear out damaged drywall and pump water from the home.

They carried whatever possessions they could save outside to dry out.

Once the inside of the house was dry, another group of volunteers would spray disinfectants to prevent bacteria and mold from growing.

"It just goes to show everyone is coming together to help him out," Presgraves said.

Jackson is temporarily staying with his daughter in Raeford.

"I'm stuck with a house I can't stay in," he said. "If the hurricane gets here this weekend, I'm gonna throw my hands up. I hope and pray it blows around us."

Jackson worked alongside the soldiers on Tuesday ripping up soaked carpet.

He was devastated to learn that his homeowner's insurance won't cover the flood damage.

"I feel like nobody is gonna help me but these soldiers," he said. "It means a lot to me."



