Fort Bragg soldier must keep photo of puppy that he drowned in wallet
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 27, 2016
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A judge has ordered a Fort Bragg soldier to keep a picture of the puppy that he drowned in his wallet while he's on probation, along with other punishments.
Multiple media outlets report Spc. John Garrett Burrow was ordered Tuesday to keep a photo of 8-month-old Riley, a Lab mix that drowned in November 2014. The 24-year-old Burrow had pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty for tying Riley's feet to his snout with military parachute cord and tossing the dog into a pond.
Superior Court Judge Jim Ammons sentenced Burrow to 30 days in jail and 100 hours of community service.
Burrow apologized in court, saying he has no excuse for killing Riley. A charge of accessory after the fact is pending against his wife, Kelsey.
