Fort Bragg MPs run 75 miles to celebrate anniversary

For 75 miles, the grit of Fort Bragg's military police never wavered.

The lengthy relay run was sometimes on unfamiliar dirt roads in murky darkness, but these soldiers continued pushing.

"I am absolutely humbled and blessed to serve with these 800 warriors on a daily basis," said Lt. Col. John Curry, commander of the 16th Military Police's 503rd Military Police Battalion.

Soldiers in the battalion divvied up 75 miles so each of its companies could contribute in a run to commemorate the 75-year history of the Army's military police.

The anniversary celebration will continue next week when the battalion jumps into Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, home of the Army's Military Police school.

The battalion has fought on the battlefields of Europe and received campaign honors for its efforts on the beachhead at Normandy during World War II.

It was designated as an airborne unit in 1949 and was moved to Fort Bragg with the mission of training military police and providing law enforcement support to the installation.

The battalion has deployed in support of Operation Urgent Fury in Grenada, Operation Just Cause in Panama, Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia and Operations Joint Endeavor, Guard and Force in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Since November 2001, the battalion has deployed multiple times to the Middle East, including Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Iraq, where the units soldiers have been responsible for detainee operations and convoy security.

Curry said the battalion run brought together soldiers from different companies to reflect on the brigade's lineage.

"For us, the opportunity to come together as one team to honor all military police that have served our nation and all who came before us is a tremendous and impactful thing for us to do," he said.

The ran began Thursday night as pairs of soldiers completed legs of the run through post and out to Aberdeen. The run finished Friday morning as the entire battalion ran four miles together.

The run became increasingly challenging as the sky darkened and the road turned into dirt trails.

"There's a lot of hobbled folks," Curry said Friday morning, chuckling. "The amazing thing is watching the absolute determination overnight."

Sgt. Jonathan Castro ran 18 miles alone - the most miles logged by anyone in the battalion during the run.

He began his portion of the run around 1 a.m. to complete 12 miles. He finished the other six miles over the next few hours.

He approached the battalion run in a competitive mindset, wanting to outrun his platoon leader, but also reflected on the significance of the past 75 years of Military Police units.

"They paved the way for us," Castro said. "It's important to remember the traditions they've passed on."



———

©2016 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.) at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.