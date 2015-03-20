Fort Bragg hunting mosquitoes in Zika fight

As a child, Angel Aquino had a simple, universal solution for the mosquitoes that plagued the playground.

"Smash 'em," he said, feigning a critter-crushing slap.

Now a member of Fort Bragg's Environmental Health, Angel's interaction with the biting bugs has become a bit more complicated.

He's part of a team charged with keeping the post population safe from a host of mosquito-borne maladies, including the Zika virus. The team, part of the preventable medicine program of Womack Army Medical Center, keeps an eye on a foe too tiny to show up on radar, but persistent enough to keep a four-star general up at night.

"Mosquitoes are good at adapting to conditions around people," said Capt. Neil

Milan, who oversees the group. "And Fort Bragg is unique. It has a large population, with many dependents and young families. It also has a large population that travels out-of-country."

Those travels take soldiers and civilian contractors into areas where the Zika virus is an active threat. That means that the possibility of the virus finding a home in the expanse of Fort Bragg, while remote, is real.

The viral effects are generally mild, expect for pregnant women. Zika has been linked to birth defects and possibly to a neurological illness called Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Once the virus is established, eradicating it is a long, costly battle. Which is why, this Monday afternoon, Milan and Aquino are sweating through the woods of Fort Bragg, little more than a strong slice from a tee at Ryder Golf Course.

They're not looking for missing golf balls. They're trying to stave off invasion.

Milan doesn't have a kind word to say about the enemy he stalks.

"They aren't smart," he says. "And they don't hide. You know where to find them."

This time of year, Milan's enemy - mosquitoes - can be found just about anywhere the combination of moisture, warmth and an occasional meal can be found. As usual, the hunting is good along Ryder Golf Course.

Ghostly white traps, about the size of a five-gallon paint cans, hum gently as a battery-powered fans puffs out an airborne bait that smells a little like gym socks lost in the woods.

Milan and Aquino place the traps, then leave for 24 hours. When they return, anywhere from a few to a few dozen mosquitoes have been trapped in the ultra-fine mesh.

Rarely has a trap remained empty, thanks to the ill-smelling aphrodisiac for mosquitoes.

"Mosquitoes love the bait," Milan says. "Like I said, they aren't smart."

Some, it seems, are smarter than others. A few wait until Milan and Aquino begin emptying traps before pouncing.

While the duo prefers to catch the critters, war is war. If a mosquito is daring enough to land on their repellent-infused uniforms, it gets squashed.

"We'll have plenty to study without them," Milan said.

There are roughly 20 such traps on post. Some are designed to snag night-flying mosquitoes, others geared to grab the daytime bugs. Nearly all the traps are located near areas of human activity on the post and in outlying military parcels, including the Linden Oaks housing area and Camp Mackall.

"We set them up in more urban environments," Milan said. "It's a matter of minimizing human risk, not just getting a head count.

"We already know that they're out in the woods. Anyone who's been out there can tell your there's lots of them out there."

Collected samples are taken to the post field ecology lab. A recent field trip to traps near Fort Bragg's Noncommissioned Officer Academy produced a dozen difference species. Some are as small as a comma in this story, while others are nearly an inch from proboscis to hind legs.

The bugs are placed under a microscope and identified by species. From there, samples are sent to a lab in Fort Meade, Maryland, for further testing.

Testing focuses on the Aedes albopictus, or Asian Tiger mosquito, the only common area mosquito able to transmit the Zika virus to humans. Other species may have that ability, but as of now, Milan says, there is no proof that they do.

"There are some suspected species, and some that may carry the virus but haven't been proven to transmit it," he said. "Zika has a complex cycle.

"But it's also an evolving virus, so things can change. That's why we look at different species."

Thus far, Zika has been found in the continental United States only in southern Florida. But the same method that brought the virus there - biting an infected human - can take place anywhere mosquitoes and infected people intersect.

Fort Bragg has reported five imported cases - three service members and two retirees. All of them contracted the illness outside the United States. None of them were pregnant.

"We're just one component of many in the effort to stay ahead of the virus," Milan said. "There are several groups working together on this.

"We need to stay ahead of where the virus might be and how it might spread. The best thing we can do is break the cycle so it never gets started here."



