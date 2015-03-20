Fort Bliss soldier pleads guilty to selling meth while in uniform

A U.S. Army sergeant pleaded guilty in a South Florida federal court last week to selling methamphetamine to an undercover federal agent while he was stationed at Fort Bliss.

Sgt. Derek Calderon, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more as part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, according to court documents.

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more against Calderon were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea to the other charge, court records show.

Calderon is facing between 10 years to life in prison on the charge and a maximum fine of $10 million, according to the plea agreement.

In exchange for Calderon’s plea, federal prosecutors state in the plea agreement that they will request a reduced sentence. A copy of the plea agreement does not state what sentence prosecutors are recommending to a federal judge.

The agreement states that Calderon has agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors in the case by “providing truthful and complete information and testimony, and producing documents, records and other evidence.”

Court documents do not state if there are any co-defendants in the case or any other cases prosecutors could require Calderon to testify in.

Calderon was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on June 27 in El Paso after he sold drugs several times to an undercover U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent, according to court documents.

A confidential source working with the DEA in South Florida had called Calderon on March 23, claiming that he knew someone who wanted to buy drugs, documents state.

Calderon then called the undercover agent to discuss the possible purchase of meth. He then told the agent that he lowered the price for a pound from $8,500 to $7,500 as an incentive to purchase the drugs from Texas, documents state.

He then met with the agent March 31 at the Flying J truck stop at 1301 Horizon Blvd. in Horizon City.

Calderon told the agent that he would be wearing a white cap and be in his U.S. Army uniform, which had his name on it, during the drug deal at the truck stop, records show.

The agent paid $7,500 to Calderon for a pound of meth. Calderon then gave the agent an Army backpack with the meth inside, documents state.

According to court documents, the backpack had Calderon’s name on it.

Calderon then posted a video on Instagram, a social media platform, showing him holding a stack of hundred dollar bills and stating, “This is what I’m about.”

Law enforcement officials were able to match the serial numbers on the bills posted on Instagram to the serial numbers on the money the agent gave him during the undercover drug deal, documents state.

The agent allegedly made several other drug deals with Calderon over the next few months. The drugs were shipped from Phoenix by the U.S. Postal Service to an address in South Florida, documents state.

Calderon was arrested in El Paso and extradited to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., by U.S. marshals on July 12. He was then indicted in the Southern District of Florida on the three counts on June 30.

A sentencing hearing for Calderon has not been set.



