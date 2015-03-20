Fort Bliss soldier allegedly admits to killing transgender woman

A Fort Bliss soldier allegedly admitted to a friend that he killed a transgender woman, whose stepfather told police she worked as an escort, court documents state.

Anthony Michael Bowden, 21, of Fort Bliss, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the stabbing death of 36-year-old Erykah Tijerina on Aug. 8.

The FBI is investigating the slaying to determine if it was a hate crime, an FBI official told the El Paso Times.

Tijerina, who identified as a transgender woman and whose legal name was Eric Tijerina, was found dead by her stepfather in their apartment at the Rio Grande Government Apartment Complex, 212 Lisbon St. near Fox Plaza, at about 8 p.m.

The father waved down an El Paso police officer, who was working security at the complex, and told him that he found Tijerina unconscious with “unknown injuries and a large amount of suspected blood on him (Tijerina),” affidavit states.

An autopsy report showed that Tijerina suffered multiple stab wounds to her body.

The death was ruled as a homicide, the affidavit states.

The stepfather told investigators that Tijerina “was a transgender and would make a living as an ‘escort’ and would provide services to different customers at the apartment,” according to the affidavit.

The stepfather added that Tijerina was getting ready for a date before he, the stepfather, left the apartment.

Neighbors told investigators that a light-colored African American man in his early 20s with a tall and thin build had entered Tijerina’s apartment between 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., the affidavit states.

Investigators found that Tijerina had made and received several calls on her cellphone within hours of her being found dead.

A cell phone number allegedly belonging to Bowden was found on Tijerina’s phone and showed that the phone had been used in the area of the apartment within 30 minutes of Tijerina’s body being found, the affidavit states.

A blue 1970 Chevrolet El Camino with white racing stripes allegedly belonging to Bowden was seen on several area businesses’ surveillance cameras driving toward Tijerina’s apartment within 45 minutes of when her body was found, the affidavit states.

The same vehicle was allegedly seen on the surveillance cameras leaving the area “minutes” before Tijerina was found by her stepdad, the affidavit states.

Investigators were able to match the description given by witnesses to Bowden by his driver’s license photo and Facebook photos.

Police went to Fort Bliss where Bowden worked and asked him to go with them to the El Paso Police Department’s Headquarters located at 911 N. Raynor. Bowden agreed to go with the officers and gave a voluntary statement, the affidavit states.

In his statement, Bowden denied any involvement with the killing of Tijerina, but admitted to having sex with her.

Investigators met with one of Bowden’s friends that had received text messages and calls from Bowden within minutes of Tijerina’s body being found, the affidavit states.

The friend told investigators that Bowden admitted to killing Tijerina, the affidavit states.

Bowden remains in El Paso County Jail on a $750,000 bond.



