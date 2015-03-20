Fort Bliss' new 1-35 Armor leader driven by ranger background

When Lt. Col. Alexis Rivera Espada was a young soldier, he served as a noncommissioned officer with the the highly respected 75th Ranger Regiment at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga.

Those four years have influenced the rest of his two-decade-plus Army career.

“There is only one mindset, and that is to win,” said Rivera Espada, a 48-year-old from Columbus, Ga. “It is a mindset I have carried my whole career.”

Rivera Espada is the new commander of the 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment with the 2nd Armored Brigade. He took command of the 600-soldier combined-arms battalion, nicknamed the Conquerors, on June 8.

His goal is to emphasize readiness and have a capable, lethal force that is able to fight and win at a moment’s notice, Rivera Espada said.

“I told my guys that success for me during two years in command is to have no dog tags (from combat casualties),” he said. “I go home. You guys go home. And we won.”

As part of 2nd Brigade, the 1-35 Armor has been attached to the Brigade Modernization Command and its twice-a-year modernization exercises known as the Network Integration Evaluation and the Army Warfighting Assessment.

That testing and evaluation role for the battalion and brigade ends after the current exercise, which has been going on in the Fort Bliss training area this month.

After that, 1-35 Armor and the rest of the brigade will transition to become fully deployable units under Forces Command. The battalion and brigade will begin a new training cycle in January and culminate that with a trip to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., in summer 2017.

The biggest transition the Conquerors will face is going from being the opposing force during the modernization exercises and during division-level exercises to working more fully again with the rest of 2nd Brigade, Rivera Espada said. The Conquerors have played the opposing force, or OPFOR, during large-scale Fort Bliss exercises for at least three years.

“The only thing we will do when we transition is turn in our OPFOR uniforms,” Rivera Espada said. “It is not an overwhelming change. It is more, this is how we operate with another battalion to our left and to our right.”

Going forward, 1-35 Armor will be one of seven battalions operating within the brigade, instead of primarily being separate like it's been during its recent opposing force role.

As a teenager, Rivera Espada lived at Fort Bliss for a year when his father, retired Sgt. Maj. Adalberto Rivera, attended the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy. He feels right at home this time around and said he and his family may consider retiring in El Paso.

Capt. Michael Castillo, the battalion military intelligence officer, said that Rivera Espada “brings expertise, experience and a no-compromise attitude” to the unit.

“He knows what right looks like and will accept nothing less and will make sure this unit is ready,” said Castillo, from Killeen, Texas.

———

