Former VA employee accused of stealing, sharing co-workers' personal information

An employee at the Department of Veterans Affairs stole his co-workers' confidential information and shared it with a friend who used it to obtain a credit card and access a bank account - ultimately making charges at a Diesel clothing store and with a plastic surgeon, authorities said.

The allegation comes from an affidavit filed not against the employee but against his friend. Allise Jones is charged in Alexandria, Virginia, federal court with computer fraud.

The VA employee, identified in court papers only as AW, has not yet been charged with a crime but is no longer working at the agency, according to the testimony in court Tuesday of Special Agent Lars Hansen of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

According to court documents, Jones also obtained the personal information of employees at the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, commonly called Freddie Mac, and used it to attempt to withdraw money from those staff members' bank accounts. It is unclear how she gained access to the information, which included names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and addresses.

She was arrested in March 2014 in Hyattsville, Maryland, Hansen said, for attempting to withdraw money from the bank account of a Freddie Mac employee. On her phone, police said they found an image of a spreadsheet with the personal information of about 2,500 current and former Freddie Mac employees. Hansen later found that Jones had tried to withdraw funds from the account of another Freddie Mac employee a month earlier.

When Jones's home was searched in April 2014, authorities said they found emails showing the names, dates of birth and Social Security Numbers for about 117 VA employees. While Jones claimed not to know where the information had come from, she acknowledged knowing AW, and Hansen found that AW had access to those emails, the agent testified.

Jones ran credit checks on at least 31 individuals on the two lists, authorities said.

Hansen testified that Jones opened a credit card in the name of one VA employee and used it to spend thousands of dollars. Her purchases included $3,571 at a Diesel fashion-chain store in McLean, Virginia. She also appeared to have charged his bank for $12,500 owed to a Miami plastic surgeon. On her phone and in the surgeon's files, Hansen said, authorities found a Maryland state license with her picture and the employee's name.

In August of this year, Jones was found guilty of theft in Harford County, Maryland. She also served 18 months in prison in 2010 after pleading guilty to theft in Howard County.