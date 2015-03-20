Former Navy midshipman gets work release, probation for sexually explicit messages

A former United States Navy midshipman arrested in August on suspicion of exchanging sexually explicit messages with underage girls was sentenced in Boulder District Court on Friday to one year of work release at the Boulder County Jail.

Bret Butler, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of felony sexual exploitation of a child, and prosecutors dropped three other felony charges, according to online court records.

Butler was also in court on Friday for a probation revocation hearing on another case involving sexually explicit exchanges with underage girls. He pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and received 10 years of sex offender intensive supervised probation.

The new charges stemmed from a visit to Butler's home where probation officers found an iPad that investigators determined he had used to pose as an underage boy to send and received sexually explicit messages.

When probation officers talked to Butler on the day the items were seized, he told one of them, "I'm doing it again," according to an arrest affidavit.

Butler will also be on 10 years of sex offender intensive supervised probation in both cases, according to Boulder County District Attorney's Office Chief Trial Deputy Katharina Booth.

Butler is forbidden from having contact with anyone younger than 18 years old or being in possession of any electronic devices unless he gets permission from his probation officer in addition to other requirements.

Butler was not in custody at Boulder County Jail on Friday evening.

———

©2016 the Daily Camera (Boulder, Colo.)

Visit the Daily Camera (Boulder, Colo.) at www.dailycamera.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.