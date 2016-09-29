Former Navy chaplain to be sentenced in child porn case
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 29, 2016
WILMINGTON, Del. — A former Navy chaplain and Catholic priest who sexually assaulted a Naval Academy midshipman years ago is facing sentencing on federal child pornography charges.
Sentencing for John Thomas Matthew Lee of Millsboro, which has been postponed several times, is now set for next Wednesday.
Lee, who faces up to 50 years in prison, pleaded guilty last November to production and distribution of child pornography.
Lee was court-martialed in 2007 on charges including forcible sodomy and failing to tell a sex partner he was HIV-positive, and he served time in prison.
Lee, who registered as a sex offender in Delaware in 2013, was arrested in 2014 after a multistate investigation.
Authorities say Lee uploaded child pornography to social networking sites and persuaded several juveniles to send him pornographic images of themselves.
