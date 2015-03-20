Former military officers, senators, professors will meet to talk Big 12 expansion

They include an expert in plant science, a former key contributor to the Pacific Earthquake Engineering Research Center and a former chair of a department of mathematics and statistics. They include the former highest-ranking U.S. military officer as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a former U.S. senator (and Oklahoma governor before that) and a man who has been president of five different universities. They include a former "Professor of Christian Scriptures," a former practicing lawyer and a university president who still teaches a freshman class at the TCU College of Education.

They include a woman, Kansas President Bernadette Gray-Little, who spent 38 years in various key positions at the University of North Carolina, including chairing the psychology department.

The 10 university presidents of the Big 12 Conference, with their various degrees from places ranging from Yale to Cornell to Saint Louis University to Utah to the University of California at Berkeley and back to Oklahoma Baptist, will spend Monday together near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport addressing a topic some will consider their loudest: whether the conference will expand, or whether it will expand in football only, or whether it will not expand at all. Two of the presidents - the former Christian Scriptures professor, David Garland of Baylor, and the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Richard Myers of Kansas State - are interim.

They will meet with the backdrop of what has become the key quotation, Oklahoma University President David Boren's assessment to the OU Daily in June 2015 that the league was "psychologically disadvantaged" because of size. Among the country's biggest five conferences, three have 14 members, one has 12 and the Big 12 has 10. That number arguably has caused it some constraints since the 10 settled in 2012 when Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas A&M exited, then TCU and West Virginia joined.

They meet after the three months of educated guessing en masse since July, when the league and Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced that the conference would study expansion, whereupon it studied the market possibilities of various universities, including Air Force, Brigham Young, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Connecticut, Houston, Rice, South Florida, SMU and Tulane.

They meet also amid hints that expansion will not come, from Boren gauging expansion as "not a sure thing" to ESPN in September, to Iowa State President Steven Leath deeming it "less likely" than before to the Iowa State Daily, to an SI.com report late last week that TV partners might pay the conference to hold at 10.

"I'm sure there will be a very serious discussion," West Virginia President Gordon Gee told the Charleston Gazette-Mail last week. "Now, whether or not there will be a final decision made, I'm not certain I can say. I think we're getting closer to some type of decision, but it's very complicated and there are a lot of moving parts, so I don't want to predict."

"There's obviously some very different opinions among different schools," Leath said in the Iowa State Daily. "I think when we get into a room and talk about it, we'll figure it out. To answer your question, I think the chances we expand are a little smaller than it was before."

The Big 12 does expect to have a news conference with an announcement of something at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

For the first three seasons of the four-team College Football Playoff, whose 12-member selection committee also meets near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the Big 12 has been the lone league without a conference championship game for the committee to impute. That became an issue in 2014, when Ohio State rode a 59-0 win in the Big Ten Championship Game past Baylor and TCU of the Big 12 and into the No. 4 spot in the final rankings.

The Big 12's leaders held firm then, and Bowlsby said, "I think our CEOs and our athletic directors are very heavily of the mind that 10 is the right number for us. And I was proud of our athletic directors for not overreacting. There was no knee-jerk to it."

In the ensuing season, the playoff included a one-loss Oklahoma in the No. 4 slot, where it got buried, 37-17, by No. 1 Clemson. This year, the other four major conferences all have teams ranked in the top five, while the highest-ranked Big 12 team on the Associated Press list last week was Baylor at No. 11.

Much of the energy with expansion has centered on Houston, which spent the first five weeks of the season considered a serious threat to the playoff even as a team from the second-tier Group of Five, until its upset loss as a No. 6-ranked team at Navy on Oct. 8. Situated in the soon-to-be third-largest city in the country, Houston took 40,000 fans last December to Atlanta, where it routed Florida State in the Peach Bowl. Both the governor and lieutenant governor of Texas have expressed support for Houston's inclusion, while others, such as Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy, have wondered aloud about adding another titan and potentially diluting the Texas recruiting riches of which many schools partake.

"The one question that was loud and clear to me," Houston Vice President for Athletics Hunter Yurachek said, "was Dr. Boren said he wanted somebody that was going to make the Big 12 more competitive, and I think you see what our program is doing right now, and I think you see coaches in the Big 12 are talking about they don't want any part of the University of Houston, and to me that checks that box of someone being competitive, if you've got the coaches that are concerned about Houston becoming a member of their conference."

The hopes are such that, and Yurachek authored a binding memo mandating that, should Houston reach the big five, star Coach Tom Herman will receive a $5 million bonus.