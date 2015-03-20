Former mid describes sexual assault while at Naval Academy in article

A former midshipmen was featured in a Guardian article Tuesday in which she said she was raped several times while at the U.S. Naval Academy.

In the article, Annie Kendzior, who is now 26, said she was assaulted by a midshipman at an off-campus party in 2008. One month later, she said she was raped by two different mids on the varsity basketball team.

The Capital wrote about Kendzior's lawsuit against the Department of Defense officials in 2012, in which she said she received little support from the academy after reporting the sexual assaults. The lawsuit, which was also filed by a former West Point cadet, said the institutions have "a high tolerance for sexual predators in their ranks and 'zero tolerance' for those who report rape, sexual assault and harassment."

Kendzior was one of several people interviewed in the article about their experiences with sexual assault in the military and the stigmas they faced.

She entered the academy in 2008 after being recruited for soccer. She said she reported the rapes in March 2011, about two-and-a-half years after the attacks took place.

During that time, Kendzior said she had a breakdown and had suicidal thoughts, The Guardian reported. She was hospitalized and diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

In The Capital's 2012 story, Kendzior said she told several people at the academy about her assaults, but no one did anything. Her discharge papers said she was separated from the academy because of a "condition, not a disability." The academy said at the time that her honorable discharge was based on "insufficient aptitude."

Kendzior told The Capital she was dismissed because she reported the rapes.

In an interview with The Guardian, Kendzior said: "I know I didn't do anything wrong. If I leave without a fight, that's me giving up and then they win. You have to fight back."

