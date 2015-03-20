Former Fort Bragg soldier sentenced in military theft case

A former Fort Bragg soldier has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for his role in stealing military property from the base over several years, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Christopher Mann, 33, of Hampton, Virginia, coordinated the theft of bulk quantities of goods while stationed at Fort Bragg between 2010 and 2013, the U.S. attorney said in a news release. The stolen property was valued at nearly $1 million and consisted of Meals-Ready-to-Eat, or MREs, and assorted military equipment, including weapon sights, knives and sunglasses, the release said.

At the time, Mann was a supply sergeant assigned to the United States Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg. He was responsible for ordering military supplies and equipment.

Mann made false requests to the Army with the intention of making it appear that his unit needed the goods to train and carry out missions. Mann would take the stolen property off the base and sell it to black market purchasers in the Fayetteville area, the release said.

Mann pleaded guilty May4 to theft of government property and aiding and abetting. He was sentenced Wednesday to one year, eight months in prison and ordered to pay $940,460 in restitution to the Army.

Two co-conspirators, Joseph Horner and John McCaa, have entered guilty pleas in related cases and are awaiting sentencing, the release said.

Horner was a civilian who purchased the stolen goods, the release said.

McCaa was a civilian contractor for the Department of Defense who worked for the Special Forces dining facility where he was responsible for processing MRE requests from Mann's unit, the release said. In his capacity, McCaa facilitated the scheme by authorizing the Army's release of more than 1,700 cases of MREs that he knew had been fraudulently requested by Mann, the release said.

