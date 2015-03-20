Former Connecticut children's camp to be outpost for vets

CHAPLIN, Conn. — A former children’s camp in Chaplin, Conn. now has a new mission.

Property located at 108 England Road, formerly Camp Wawa at the Eden Institute, which provided services to children with autism, will now become the Veterans Base Camp.

The facility will be a nonprofit center for returning members of the military, helping them readjust to civilian life and navigate the bureaucracy of applying for benefits and programs under the GI Bill.

The application for a special permit for the Veterans Base Camp, overseen by applicant Darrell Chaloult and his business partner Bruce Maneeley, received approval from the Chaplin Planning and Zoning Commission in September with no opposition from residents.

Chaloult had originally proposed a different use for the property in 2015, planning to site a substance abuse rehabilitation facility there, but switched his focus after residents vociferously opposed that plan.

The new plan allows veterans to stay at the camp for a period of up to three months, while they are guided through application processes at the state and federal level, receive any counseling and training they may need, and take advantage of programs offered at Quinebaug Valley Community College and Eastern Connecticut State University.

Veterans will be able to apply for financial aid in order to board at the camp.

An open house and dedication ceremony was held at the property last Saturday and Chaloult said more than 300 people attended, including state Sen. Anthony Guglielmo, R- Stafford Springs, state Rep. Doug Dubitsky, RChaplin, who is also the Chaplin Planning and Zoning Commission chairman, and Chaplin First Selectman Matthew Cunningham, along with representatives from veterans groups, state agencies, and the community.

“The reception was grand,” Chaloult said.

With the approval from local agencies gained, Chaloult and Maneeley are preparing to get their new facility, which is a charitable nonprofit organization, open.

“Now we’re putting together our staff and volunteers, and setting up our programs,” Chaloult said. “We probably won’t be ready with programs until early next spring. But, in the meantime, if we can help veterans in other ways, we’ll do that.”

Chaloult said the buildings at the camp could also be used over the winter for meeting space by other nonprofit agencies, like first responders.

“We hope the facility is used by different entities,” Chaloult said.

While the opening of the camp is still in progress, there is already a website up and running.

Returning military personnel seeking information on programs, those with expertise on applying for veterans benefits or members of the community who are able to donate to the program or sponsor a veteran can find answers at www.veteransbasecamp.org.

———

©2016 The Chronicle (Willimantic, Conn.)

Visit The Chronicle (Willimantic, Conn.) at www.thechronicle.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.