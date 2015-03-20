Former Army National Guardsman, teenage girl at center of controversial double-suicide

The mother of a 17-year-old girl who was a victim in a double suicide Friday at Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii tried a year ago to protect her daughter from the other victim, a former Army National Guardsman, by filing a petition for a protective order on her behalf.

In the petition dated Oct. 7, 2015, Edna Pascual said her daughter Tiana Pascual-Dias had been dating Shane Francisco for three years. The order was granted and in effect until April 22, 2017.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said both died from gunshot wounds to the head. Police said the two were seen shooting themselves with a handgun at 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the resort.

A Sept. 29 CrimeStoppers bulletin reported Francisco, 44, had been missing since Sept. 25 and was emotionally distraught.

He had just completed two months of temporary full-time service with the Army National Guard at the end of September. His ex-wife and two children had recently moved to Las Vegas, National Guard officials said.

The Guard said Francisco, a master sergeant, primarily served as a military police officer and also confirmed he was one of the two involved in the double suicide.

Francisco was also an anti-terrorism instructor with TSO Armor &Training Inc.

Francisco’s wife had also taken out a temporary restraining order against him, saying he began abusing her in July 2015 when he choked her and forced her to have sex. She filed for divorce on July 14, 2015, and for a protective order on Oct. 7, 2015 — two days after she said she heard “the distinct sound of his gun being racked to load ammunition.”

They agreed to supervised visitation with the children “until further order of the court or until he is clinically discharged from a state-certified sex offender assessment program and any recommended sex offender treatment program.”

The National Guard said it is investigating the suicide but declined to say whether officials were aware of Francisco’s TROs.

The petition said Francisco, a neighbor, asked to meet Pascual-Dias on Aug. 18, 2013, to talk about JROTC at his apartment while his wife and children were at church, “then he wanted to have a sexual encounter.” The girl confessed to her psychiatrist she had several sexual encounters with Francisco, Pascual reported.

The petition also said Francisco may have been mentally ill, using illegal drugs, and that he possessed a firearm.

“It’s a mother’s worst nightmare,” said Nanci Kreidman, CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center. “My hope is that the community is reminded that our children are vulnerable, our victims are vulnerable and these kinds of crimes are potentially fatal.”

———

©2016 The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Visit The Honolulu Star-Advertiser at www.staradvertiser.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.