Florida man charged with sending terrorist threats to sheriff
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 14, 2016
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Authorities say a Pensacola man mailed a letter to a Florida sheriff's office threatening multiple terrorist attacks.
A Friday news release from the U.S. attorney's office says 30-year-old Regis Walker has been arrested and charged with mailing threatening communications. He faces up to five years in prison.
A criminal complaint says a letter addressed to the Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan in June claimed several people who had joined the Islamic State group would simultaneously attack military bases, beaches and schools and could not be stopped.
The note appeared to be signed "ISIS ALLAH." Investigators say they matched fingerprints on the letter to Walker, who is a registered sex offender.
The complaint didn't say whether Walker was a practicing Muslim or a member of an actual terrorist group.
The complaint didn't list an attorney for Walker.
