Fla. Marine veteran killed during failed carjacking

A juvenile gunman ended the life of a 27-year-old father and former Marine as he left a Miami Gardens, Fla. home with his family just after midnight Sunday, police said.

Miami Gardens police say the carjacker, with two guns drawn, approached Guillermo Comme and his family as they sat in their car outside a house in the 19800 block of Northwest 44th Court. While everyone else left the car and the shooter got into the driver’s side, Comme, in the back seat on the passenger side, began to struggle with the carjacker.

According to police, the juvenile then shot Comme and was, in turn, shot by a family member. Police found Comme in the back seat and the juvenile on the ground at Northwest 199th Street and 44th Avenue. Both were taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition. Comme died at the hospital.

Police did not identify the wounded suspect.

According to his LinkedIn page, after the Marines, Comme worked as an auto body technician while attending Broward College. He married Laura Comme in New York in October 2015.



