Fight continues over secretive giving to ex-SEAL gubernatorial candidate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Democratic Party said Wednesday that it would ask the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to review a mysterious donation to Republican Eric Greitens' gubernatorial campaign to determine if it violated "pay to play" rules.

Missouri Democratic Party chairman Roy Temple slammed the donation during a teleconference with reporters. In a statement, the party said it would send a letter to the SEC within 24 hours calling for an investigation.

At issue is a $1.9 million gift the political action committee SEALs for Truth gave to Greitens' campaign. Greitens is a former Navy SEAL.

It's come under scrutiny because the PAC's sole donor is a group called American Policy Coalition Inc. No donors to the nonprofit have been disclosed, making the original source of the money that made its way to Greitens unclear.

Greitens has said the super PAC is made up of military members who support him.

When asked about the donation during a campaign stop Friday in Jefferson City, Greitens referred reporters' questions to SEALs for Truth treasurer Nicholas Britt, who Greitens said went through Navy SEAL training with him. Britt did not immediately respond to Associated Press requests for comment Wednesday.

Greitens' campaign manager, Austin Chambers, in a statement Wednesday described the Democrats' request for a federal probe as a "feeble attempt to steer attention away from (Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris) Koster's proven history of corruption."

Greitens has focused his campaign on ethics reform in Jefferson City. He's criticized Attorney General Koster for spending $3.2 million for office renovations. He also frequently cites a New York Times investigation that focused heavily on Koster and other attorneys general about the undue influence of lobbyists.

Koster has denied any impropriety.