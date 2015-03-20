FEMA sets up at Fort Bragg; post prepares for recovery operations

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent a team to Fort Bragg to prepare for recovery efforts on the East Coast if Hurricane Matthew makes landfall this weekend.

The team will coordinate receiving tractor-trailers full of commodities - blankets, generators, water, food and cots - to divvy up and roll out to communities in need across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The tractor-trailers are expected to arrive at Fort Bragg on today.

"We're watching the path of the storm," said Mary Hudak, a spokeswoman for FEMA's southeastern region. "We're poised and planning to be able to respond quickly."

Fort Bragg has long been a site for command operations. The installation has assisted FEMA for at least the past 10 years, including for humanitarian missions after the earthquake in Haiti.

Hurricane Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip Tuesday. Meteorologists have said the storm is expected to make a serpentine track north and west and hit the Carolinas late Friday into early Saturday.

On Monday, Gov. Pat McCrory declared a state of emergency in 66 counties, which included Cumberland and the entire Cape Fear region.

Meanwhile on Fort Bragg, officials continue to assess damage from heavy flooding last week as they prepare response plans for the potential impact from the hurricane.

At least two roads on post are closed - Hearst Road from Reilly Road to Green Ramp and Manchester Road, said Tom McCollum, a spokesman for Fort Bragg.

Some buildings have leaking, he said.

Officials plan to meet Thursday to finalize their hurricane response plans, which could include opening shelters, McCollum said.

"We're ensuring the mission of Fort Bragg can continue," McCollum said. "Fort Bragg will continue to train, sustain, mobilize and rapidly deploy forces."



