Federal judge orders top CIA officials to give depositions

SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal judge has ordered former top CIA officials to sit for depositions in a lawsuit brought against two psychologists who designed the agency's harsh interrogation methods in the war on terror.

U.S. District Court Judge Justin Quackenbush in Spokane, Washington, issued the order Tuesday.

The lawsuit was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of three men - Gul Rahman, Suleiman Abdullah Salim, and Mohamed Ahmed Ben Soud. They say they were tortured using methods developed by CIA-contracted psychologists James Mitchell and John "Bruce" Jessen, who worked in Spokane.

Among those the judge ordered to give depositions in the next few months are John Rizzo and Jose Rodriguez. Rizzo was the CIA's chief lawyer, and Rodriguez was the head of the CIA Counterterrorism Center.

Trial is set for June.

