Fargo-based National Guard unit on alert for mobilization

FARGO, N.D. — A North Dakota Army National Guard unit has received an alert notification for possible mobilization in Afghanistan.

About 30 members of the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company were placed in an alert status. The unit has detachments in Mayville and Bismarck.

If mobilized, the unit will provide military police operations support to U.S. and coalition forces in 2018.

The 191st Military Police Company is led by Capt. Jacob Danduran, of Fargo, and 1st Sgt. Jennifer Gowan, of Grand Forks. Soldiers in the unit hail from nearly 70 communities across North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota.