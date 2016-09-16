Fargo-based National Guard unit on alert for mobilization
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 16, 2016
FARGO, N.D. — A North Dakota Army National Guard unit has received an alert notification for possible mobilization in Afghanistan.
About 30 members of the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company were placed in an alert status. The unit has detachments in Mayville and Bismarck.
If mobilized, the unit will provide military police operations support to U.S. and coalition forces in 2018.
The 191st Military Police Company is led by Capt. Jacob Danduran, of Fargo, and 1st Sgt. Jennifer Gowan, of Grand Forks. Soldiers in the unit hail from nearly 70 communities across North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
more top news
Should retired US military leaders be sounding off on politics?
At 95, 1st Cav set to 'ride' in support of Afghanistan mission
Bus carrying Marines to Nashville catches fire; no one hurt
3rd bomb blast shakes central Kabul following earlier explosions
Sink exercise takes down retired frigate near Guam
Trump says Clinton should apologize or end her campaign
from around the web