Family puzzled over Camp Lejeune Marine Reservist's murder-suicide

The brother of a Gastonia, N.C. U.S. Marine Corps Reserve sergeant who detectives say strangled his estranged girlfriend to death and then killed himself on Oct. 24 wants to know why things spiraled out of control.

Tyrone Walker knew his baby brother, Justin Hakeem Walker, and Rebecca Jones had "been going through a little something." But he didn't foresee it ending in two deaths. Justin Walker had just proposed to her on Christmas, and the two once planned on getting married at a church in April, according to an online wedding registry.

According to the registry, the two met in September 2011 and had been "together ever since."

As a reservist, Walker was promoted to sergeant with Company F, 4th Tank Battalion, 4th Marine Division at Camp Lejeune on Oct. 1. Marine Corps Maj. Andrew Aranda, spokesman for the Marine Corps Reserve, listed his job as tank crewman.

Tyrone Walker said his brother considered going back into the Marines full time.

"He loved it," he said. "He enjoyed every moment he was in the military."

Tyrone Walker wants to know what was going through his brother's head at the time, what he was thinking, what could make him end two lives.

Police can't answer those questions, Tyrone Walker said.

"I really don't got nothing to ask the police," he said. "There's nothing they can solve. Nobody can know what was going on with both of them. Not nobody knows the motive that really happened."

What authorities say they do know is that Justin Walker, who deployed as an infantryman to Afghanistan for eight months in 2011, killed Jones at his Wilmington apartment. He then drove to the Shooter's Choice indoor gun range. Once there, he rented three handguns, walked into the gun range section of the business and shot himself in the head.

Walker left a note directing law enforcement to Jones' body. An autopsy done Tuesday revealed the nursing student died from strangulation.

The note, written by Walker and found with Jones’ body, indicated Walker was distraught because the couple was going through a breakup, Wilmington Police Department Detective Lee Odham said.

In Gastonia, police arrived at Walker's mother's house Monday evening. Tyrone Walker couldn't believe the news.

"They told me what happened," he said. "I thought it was a joke. I really don't know. When I heard that, I really didn't know whether to believe it or if it was real."

Jones, who grew up in Rindge, N.H., was studying nursing at Cape Fear Community College, her friend Lakesha Canty said. The two worked together at MedNorth in Wilmington. Jones' murder has left the tight-knit group of employees stunned, Canty said.

"How could he do this to someone who would do anything for anybody?" Canty asked Wednesday.

In a statement to WMUR News in Manchester, N.H., Jones' family members described her as a “charming, joyful, independent, spunky woman. Her kind, loving soul made her the type of person you could only wish to have in your life. She has been taken from us way too soon in a senseless manner which none of us can comprehend."

Tyrone Walker said family had talked with his brother all weekend, and that he seemed happy. Justin Walker was a standout football player at Forestview High School years earlier and played basketball and football at Southwest Middle School.

Justin Walker loved sports and loved animals, his brother said. But Tyrone Walker also believes his brother had post-traumatic stress disorder based on conversations the two had about Walker's time in Afghanistan.

Justin Walker was arrested in June 2014 in Wilmington on charges of going armed to the terror of the public, simple assault, communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun, Wilmington Police Department records show. Walker received a deferred judgment in the case in February 2015. In August, his charges were dismissed.

Justin Walker was a good person despite his final actions, Tyrone Walker said. He remembers running around the neighborhood with his brother, playing in the yard, playing basketball and football together, wrestling and talking. The memories are all he'll have going forward.

The military has already delivered Justin Walker's body back to Gastonia, and a funeral will happen at some point.

The entire Walker family is struggling to cope with the news. They have no choice but to move forward, Tyrone Walker said.

"It's been real tough, and it's been real horrible," he said. "We still got to make it though."



