Family of California soldier honors late son, veterans with golf tournament

The family of Nick Dahl, an Iraq War veteran from Redding, Calif. who died two years ago in October from complications of a traumatic brain injury four days after he turned 25, wasn't looking forward to next month.

Perhaps the family should get together for a day of golf, thought his mother, Pam Dahl. That was Nick's sport from the time he was 12 and what brought him calm after he returned in 2010 from war, distraught and haunted by what he had seen during his 14-month deployment in Sadr City in Bahgdad.

A U.S. Army veteran, he died Oct. 14, 2014 while in Medford, Oregon, where he had been trying to get into a residential treatment program for veterans. Previously, he had tried to get into a program in Menlo Park but was rejected because his post-traumatic stress disorder was too severe, Pam Dahl said she was told.

Besides the Redding Outpatient Clinic, there really wasn't a place he could receive treatment in Shasta County.

Golf day is on. But Dahl is taking it several steps further: She is organizing a charity tournament in Nick's memory to benefit the Veterans Resource Center. Proceeds from the Oct. 15 event at Churn Creek Golf Course will help the nonprofit move homeless veterans who have no source of income into its Park Marina residential facility.

Dahl said she has seen an outpouring of support from the community, so much so she is upbeat about turning the event into an annual fundraiser for veterans.

"Anything we can do to help veterans off the street and into a safe home, the more we can do, the better," she said.

The veterans sober living facility on Park Marina Drive opened about a year ago with 12 units. Although at any given time, it has up to five units open, the site director has had to turn away six to eight veterans in the last six months.

Among requirements to get in, veterans pay an average ranging from $320 to $340 monthly, or about 30 percent of their income, said Brad Long, site director of the Redding office.

The problem is, some do not have an income. So, despite having the beds, Long finds himself referring local veterans to residential facilities in Eureka, Sacramento and Martinez and Roseburg and White City in Oregon.

Long said a fund between $8,000 and $12,000 would help the nonprofit offset utility and operational costs and place those veterans in homes.

"We need to get them stabilized and in a structured environment," Long said, before they can think about how they can support themselves. "When they hit rock bottom, that is when they are primarily interested in getting treatment. They are not necessarily thinking about an income."

Dahl chatted with Nick's father, Mike Dahl, a former Redding mayor and Vietnam War Marine veteran, about which cause they should support. They decided on housing for veterans.

"This is a difficult time for the family because his birthday was Oct. 10 and he died on Oct. 14. This is a way to honor our son, to help the homeless veterans, many who are suffering the same difficulties that he suffered after returning from combat," Mike Dahl said.

Pam Dahl noted how there are soldiers who are suffering post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury and then get into trouble. They do not receive an honorable discharge. Now they don't have benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, she said.

Long said he has seen Social Security claims drag on up to three years.

"My son suffered for four years and ended up passing away and head a family that tried to help," Pam Dahl said. "A lot of veterans don't have that."

The tournament will have 75 golfers. Pam Dahl said she's nearly filled all those slots. But she is still receiving cash and food donations and raffle prizes.



