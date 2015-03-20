Fallen Soldier Memorial closer to becoming a reality

JEROME (Tribune News Service) — Jerry Brown and his family have survived unimaginable hardships. In four years, three moments have altered the course of their lives.

Jerry’s son Dan was killed in March 2012 while on duty in Afghanistan. Jerry and his wife, Becky, then took their son Matt, who has autism, out of a group home he’d lived in for a few years. They now provide him with 24-7 care.

And in May of this year, Jerry’s doctors discovered the melanoma in his left eye had spread to his liver. He’s been traveling to Houston every few weeks to test an experimental drug that’s shrunk Jerry’s tumors.

Yet despite everything, the father, caregiver and cancer patient hasn’t lost sight of his goal: to honor his deceased son and all Idaho veterans who’ve died in service since 9/11.

On Nov. 12 — the day after Veterans Day — Jerry plans to see that dream come true by dedicating the Sgt. Dan Brown Idaho Fallen Soldier Memorial at Jerome’s Forsythe Park.

“I felt I kind of had to do something,” Jerry said. “I still deal with Dan’s death every day.”

And he isn’t alone in his plans to make it happen. Jerry’s story touched the heart of Ryan Horsley, who is doing all he can — and inspiring others — to raise money to reimburse Jerry for the expenses.

“Here’s just a humble guy, just trying to honor his son, battling cancer and caring for his other son,” Horsley said, choking up during a phone interview. “It’s our responsibility and duty to shoulder this effort.”

A Jerome native, Army Staff Sgt. Dan Brown died in an roadside bomb explosion while saving the lives of Afghan police and civilians. He’d never met his 3-month-old daughters, Mattie and Marlee, born to his wife, Jordan.

Dan’s memory is strong in the hearts of his loved ones and in the sculpture Jerry commissioned Salt Lake City artist Lena Toritch to create. Along with a stainless steel wall Jerry made after enrolling in the College of Southern Idaho’s welding program, the sculpture will be placed at the entrance to Forsythe Park off Eighth Avenue East.

It’s a place Jerry associates with Dan in many ways. It’s where they crashed a model airplane, where Dan played baseball, and where his daughters can go to see the sculpture, which depicts their father in uniform, reaching down to an Afghani boy.

“Dan grew up just a little ways from (the park),” Jerry said.

But among the many reasons he chose Forsythe Park — despite the city renaming South Park to Veterans Memorial Park — was that Jerry wanted it to be in a place where there are children.

“That’s probably our busiest park for kids,” said Gary Warr, executive director of the Jerome Recreation District.

A narrow path and circular area has been carved out at the park’s entrance, ready to be filled with concrete. Behind two trees, observers can see why this was the ideal place for Dan’s sculpture: a nearby playground provides the backdrop for the future memorial.

Jerry imagines a future where children coming into the park, passing under a brand-new archway and sign, will interact with Dan’s sculpture and see the names of fallen soldiers on the wall.

While he had initially done some fundraising for the project, which cost around $80,000, Jerry said “I was gonna do it one way or another. I pretty much just paid for everything myself.”

The money came from Dan’s military death benefits that he’d left in the care of his father. Jerry hopes he’s done well with the money by honoring fallen soldiers — and giving Dan’s daughters a way to see him.

As manager of Red’s Trading Post in Twin Falls, Horsley rekindled the fundraising effort through his business. He’s received donations of about 20 firearms, which he’s then sold in online auctions to support the cause.

Horsley also raised money through a golf scramble fundraiser, and the Twin Falls Optimist Club will donate the raffle ticket money from its annual turkey shoot, 11 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Twin Falls Gun Club. The Wayne Kinney Memorial Turkey Shoot is named for Horsley’s grandfather.

And Jerome High School has taken on a project fundraiser, too, he said.

“All I’m really asking is to keep this in consideration,” Ryan said to interested donors. “Whatever you can do to help.”

And it’s almost there — Gary said the recreation district, with help from local business donations, plans to pave the memorial in the next 10 days. With Jerry’s health, it’s pushed up the need for a timely dedication.

“We’re just that close,” Horsley said. “We’re almost there.”

