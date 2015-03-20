Ex-NSA contractor again asks to be released from jail after alleged document theft

BALTIMORE (Tribune News Service) — A former National Security Agency contractor charged with stealing government property and taking classified information appealed to be released from prison in a motion Tuesday as he awaits trial.

Harold T. Martin III, 51, of Glen Burnie, was charged in August with stealing 50 terabytes of information over two decades. Martin's lawyers have not denied the theft but have characterized him as a hoarder who started taking documents home to help him get better at his job.

On Friday, Martin's lawyers tried to convince a judge to release him, but Magistrate Judge A. David Copperthite ruled he was a flight risk and had to remain in jail.

On Tuesday, Martin's attorneys asked the judge to review the detention order, arguing that he could only be detained if he were determined to be a flight risk or a danger to the community, which they said he wasn't. Attorneys argued that Martin's "strong" ties to Maryland, his 12 years of active U.S. Navy service, and his lack of criminal record make him not a flight risk.

If he were released, Martin's lawyers argued he would return to live at his Glen Burnie home with his wife and said he would submit to conditions including electronic home monitoring, an alcohol monitoring device and no use of the Internet.

