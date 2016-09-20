Ex-National Guard soldier given 30-year prison sentence for terror plot on armory

In this March 26, 2015, file courtroom sketch, Jonas Edmonds, left, and his cousin Hasan Edmonds, right, stand in front of an FBI agent as they appear at a hearing at federal court in Chicago following their arrests on charges of conspiring with the Islamic State group. The pair are scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Chicago on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, for plotting to attack a U.S. military facility. Tom Gianni/AP Photo, File

CHICAGO (Tribune News Service) — The first of two Aurora cousins convicted of plotting a terrorist attack on a Joliet armory was sentenced Tuesday to 21 years in prison.

"Terrible decision on my part ... but the person they're trying to make me into, I'm not that person," Jonas Edmonds told the judge moments before he was sentenced.

Edmonds pleaded guilty in December 2015 to conspiring to provide material support to Islamic State. His cousin, Hasan Edmonds, a former Illinois National Guard specialist who also pleaded guilty, is scheduled to be sentenced later Tuesday in the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in downtown Chicago.

Attorney James Graham, who represents Jonas Edmonds, said his client was smoking a lot of marijuana and talking a big game but that he had no weapons and never would have gone through with the attack.

But a prosecutor said he took "great issue" with the idea that the cousins weren't serious about carrying out an attack. Holding up a duffel bag filled with Hasan Edmonds' National Guard uniforms, Assistant U.S. Attorney Barry Jonas said Jonas Edmonds planned to don the uniform to help him blend in and gain access to the armory for the attack.

"Thank God the FBI was there to stop him," the prosecutor told U.S. District Judge John Lee.

The 21-year sentence had been worked out as part of the plea deal between Jonas Edmonds and prosecutors.

But Hasan Edmonds' sentencing promises to be more involved because the two sides have not agreed on a sentence. Federal prosecutors, who plan to play undercover recordings Tuesday afternoon, have asked Lee to sentence Edmonds to 30 years in prison, double what the defense has sought.

In court papers, prosecutors called Hasan Edmonds' actions a "contemptible betrayal of both the nation's trust and his fellow soldiers" at the National Guard training station he and his cousin plotted to attack.

"Betraying one's country while in its service is a particularly grave crime," prosecutors wrote in the recent court filing.

Both cousins say they're changed men after being jailed for a year and a half after their arrest in the Islamic State-inspired plot.

In a letter last month to Lee, Hasan Edmonds said he's "reflected much and learned a great deal" about himself since his arrest. He realizes now that he was "led astray by the hateful rhetoric" of Islamic State.

"My involvement in this debacle is a mixture of confusion, guilt, anger, idealism and naivete," wrote Edmonds, who along with his cousin Jonas pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiring with and attempting to provide material support and resources to a terrorist group. "In hindsight, it appears I have jeopardized my life and my freedom for what was tantamount to a fool's errand."

The cousins were arrested in March 2015 after Jonas Edmonds dropped off Hasan Edmonds at Midway Airport for his planned trip to the Middle East to join Islamic State, federal prosecutors said.

The day before, the two had traveled to the Joliet armory, where Hasan Edmonds had trained with the Illinois National Guard, to scout the facility for an attack with AK-47 assault rifles and grenades that they hoped would kill as many as 150 people, according to a criminal complaint.

Jonas Edmonds was going to carry out the attack while wearing his cousin's uniform from his service. Hasan Edmonds also told his cousin where soldiers would be training inside the facility and where "ranking" members would be located.

The sentencing for the American-born cousins comes days after the weekend bombings in New York and New Jersey led to a massive manhunt and the arrest of Afghanistan-born Ahmad Khan Rahami, as well as a stabbing spree at a Minnesota mall that has been linked to a wing of Islamic State.

According to the charges, the FBI began investigating the cousins in 2014 when agents discovered they had devised a plan for Hasan to travel overseas and use his military training to fight for Islamic State.

Beginning in January, Hasan Edmonds had several online exchanges with a person he thought was an Islamic State fighter in Libya, saying that if he was unable to get to Syria, he would stay in the U.S. and "fight and die here in the name of Allah," according to the charges. In a message Jan. 30, he told the contact — who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent — that the best way to beat the U.S. and its Army was to "break their will," according to the complaint.

"With the U.S., no matter how many you kill they will keep coming unless the soldiers and the American public no longer have the will to fight," Edmonds wrote, according to the complaint. "If we can break their spirits we will win."

On Feb. 2, 2015, Hasan Edmonds contacted the undercover agent again and said his cousin was willing to carry out the attack on U.S. soil.

"Honestly we would love to do something like the brother in Paris did," Hasan Edmonds allegedly wrote in a reference to the January 2015 terrorist attacks on Charlie Hebdo magazine's headquarters in France in which 16 people were slain.

The Edmondses' are among a string of terrorism-related cases stemming from Chicago's suburbs.

In 2013, federal authorities charged Aurora resident Abdella Ahmad Tounisi with providing material support to terrorists after he allegedly pledged on a fake recruitment website — secretly operated by the FBI — to join terrorists in Syria.

The next year, Bolingbrook teen Mohammed Hamzah Khan was charged with plotting to join Islamic State after he was arrested at O'Hare International Airport, where authorities alleged he and his two younger siblings were about to board a flight to Istanbul.

Tounisi and Khan have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

In a recent court filing, attorney Paul Flynn, who represents Hasan Edmonds, wrote that Hasan was scarred by a terrible childhood, including physical and mental abuse by his father, a drug addict and gang member. The abuse was so severe that Edmonds' mother shot his father after his father had tried to force her into prostitution, Flynn said.

Hasan converted to Islam after his father had done so in prison, according to Flynn. Eventually he moved into his grandmother's house in Aurora, where he joined the National Guard and fell under the influence of his older cousin, Flynn said.

"But for Jonas Edmonds' fanaticism, Hasan most likely would have continued down the path of an honorable soldier and model citizen," Flynn wrote.

Jonas Edmonds' attorney, meanwhile, said that the undercover informant goaded him into tough talk about defending Islam and that he never would have gone through with such an attack.

"As a member of the Muslim religion, he has received mixed messages as to what exactly his faith requires of him," attorney James Graham wrote in a filing.

