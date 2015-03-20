Ex-National Guard member and cousin given long prison terms for terror plot

In this March 26, 2015, file courtroom sketch, Jonas Edmonds, left, and his cousin Hasan Edmonds, right, stand in front of an FBI agent as they appear at a hearing at federal court in Chicago following their arrests on charges of conspiring with the Islamic State group. The pair are scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Chicago on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, for plotting to attack a U.S. military facility. Tom Gianni/AP Photo, File

CHICAGO (Tribune News Service) — Sitting in a car outside the Joliet Armory last year, then-National Guard specialist Hasan Edmonds stroked his chin and calmly sipped a soda as he described how a terror plot on the base would be most effective if higher-ranking soldiers were killed first.

“The first person to take the reins is going to be the first sergeant,” Edmonds said to his cousin Jonas and another man as the three staked out the armory in March 2015. “And then if he steps off, it’s gonna be the company commander. That’s the head. Kill the head, body follows … see the stripes, take the shot.”

Edmonds went on to describe in a matter-of-fact tone the layout of the building and where soldiers would be lining up for drills. He assured his accomplices that none of the victims would be armed and most would have their cellphones off, so warnings of the attack would be slow to spread. He even suggested a gunman position himself near a particular exit to ambush fleeing soldiers.

Moments after the chilling undercover video was played Tuesday for the first time in a federal courtroom, U.S. District Judge John Lee sentenced Edmonds to the maximum of 30 years in prison for plotting the Islamic State-inspired attack, telling him it was “difficult to think of a more pernicious crime than a soldier betraying his country.”

“You took an oath to safeguard this country, its citizens and residents, as well as your fellow soldiers … soldiers that you later planned to kill in cold blood,” the judge said to Edmonds, who was arrested the day after the video was recorded while trying to board a jet to join the Islamic State overseas.

Earlier Tuesday, the judge handed down a 21-year prison sentence for Edmonds’ older cousin, Jonas, who was going to don his cousin’s uniform and carry out the attack they hoped would kill as many as 150 in the National Guard facility.

The sentences for the Aurora cousins came as the nation grapples with the latest acts of terrorism — weekend bombings in New York and New Jersey that led to the arrest of Afghani-born Ahmad Khan Rahami and a stabbing spree at a Minnesota mall that has been linked to a wing of Islamic State.

The cousins’ prison terms also marked two of the harshest penalties ever handed down for a terrorism-related case in Chicago’s federal court. The 30-year term for Hasan Edmonds was believed to be second only to the 35 years given to David Coleman Headley for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks that killed more than 160 people, including six Americans.

Highlighting the hearings Tuesday was testimony from two sergeants in Hasan Edmonds’ former unit, both of whom described their shock upon learning that the mild-mannered supply clerk had planned to kill them in the name of Islamic terrorists.

“I was literally speechless,” said Staff Sgt. Colleen Cummings, who described Edmonds as so respected that to this day some soldiers in her unit still refuse to speak negatively about him. “I felt betrayed by someone I would trust with my life.”

Standing at a lectern in full uniform, Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Sherman turned to Edmonds and shook with anger as he recalled Edmonds coming into the base on his day off and casually asking for a training schedule — which prosecutors said was part of the plan to ensure the most casualties in the attack.

Sherman wondered aloud whether Edmonds would lie awake at night thinking about their fellow soldiers dying. Sherman said he still couldn’t believe Edmonds had fallen for the “murderous” propaganda of Islamic State.

“How could you be so naive?” Sherman asked Edmonds, who sat at the defense table in an orange jail jumpsuit and gazed back without expression. “They would’ve strapped a bomb to your chest and sent you out to kill Shiites. They are not holy warriors. They are murderous bullies, and you would have just been a pawn to them.”

The cousins were arrested in March 2015 after Jonas Edmonds dropped off his cousin at Midway Airport and Hasan Edmonds went through security and tried to board a flight to Detroit with connections to Egypt, federal prosecutors said.

The day before, the two had traveled to the Joliet Armory — where Hasan Edmonds had trained with the Joliet-based 634th Brigade Support Battalion — to scout the facility for an attack with AK-47 assault rifles and grenades, according to a criminal complaint.

Hasan Edmonds told his cousin where soldiers would be training inside the facility and where “ranking” members would be located, prosecutors said.

According to the charges, the FBI began investigating the cousins in 2014 when agents discovered they had devised a plan for Hasan Edmonds to travel overseas and use his military training to fight for Islamic State.

Beginning in January 2015, Hasan Edmonds had several online exchanges with a person he thought was an Islamic State fighter in Libya, saying that if he was unable to get to Syria, he would stay in the U.S. and “fight and die here in the name of Allah,” according to the charges. In a message Jan. 30, he told the contact — who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent — that the best way to beat the U.S. and its Army was to “break their will,” according to the complaint.

“With the U.S., no matter how many you kill they will keep coming unless the soldiers and the American public no longer have the will to fight,” Edmonds wrote, according to the complaint. “If we can break their spirits we will win.”

That February, Hasan Edmonds contacted the undercover agent again and said his cousin was willing to carry out the attack on U.S. soil.

“Honestly we would love to do something like the brother in Paris did,” Hasan Edmonds allegedly wrote in a reference to the January 2015 terrorist attacks on Charlie Hebdo magazine’s headquarters in France in which 16 people were slain.

The next month, the cousins were introduced to a person they thought was an Islamic State sympathizer looking to carry out an attack but who was actually an undercover FBI employee, according to court records. On March 24, as the three traveled to Joliet to stake out the armory, the undercover employee captured Hasan Edmonds on a hidden video recorder talking about the logistics of the operation.

“Straight through the lobby are two gym doors and, uh, once you go through those doors is where you find everyone in formation standing at parade rest,” Hasan Edmonds said in one clip played in court Tuesday.

Wearing a Michael Jordan hat and dark-rimmed glasses, Edmonds leaned forward in the car and peered out the window at times as he spoke. He told his cousin and their accomplice that members of his unit likely would not be armed during the intended attack and that “the most you have to worry about is someone gettin’ up on you.”

Later, he talked about the bulletproof vests some soldiers wear, smacking his chest as he said the armor could “sustain about two slugs to center mass” but that the third bullet almost always went through.

Lawyers for the cousins each asked the judge for leniency. In a recent court filing asking for 15 years behind bars, attorney Paul Flynn, who represents Hasan Edmonds, wrote that Hasan was scarred by a terrible childhood, including physical and mental abuse by his father, who allegedly was a drug addict and gang member. The abuse was so severe that Edmonds’ mother shot his father after he had tried to force her into prostitution, Flynn said.

Hasan converted to Islam after his father had done so in prison, according to Flynn. Eventually he moved into his grandmother’s house in Aurora, where he joined the National Guard and fell under the influence of his older cousin, Flynn said.

“But for Jonas Edmonds’ fanaticism, Hasan most likely would have continued down the path of an honorable soldier and model citizen,” Flynn wrote.

Hasan’s father, Lieukennye Edmonds, has since been released from prison and attended Tuesday’s sentencing hearing but did not speak in court. Afterward, he told reporters in the lobby of the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse that the amount of time his son received was “all the way wrong.”

“It was gross entrapment,” the father said. “There is no way, shape or form they would have carried it out.”

Jonas Edmonds’ lawyer, James Graham, said his client was smoking a lot of marijuana and talking a big game but that he had no weapons and never would have gone through with the attack.

“Terrible decision on my part … but the person they’re trying to make me into, I’m not that person,” Jonas Edmonds told the judge moments before he was sentenced.

Hasan Edmonds chose not to make a statement before he was sentenced, relying instead on a letter he wrote to the court last month stating he realized now that he was “led astray by the hateful rhetoric” of Islamic State.

“My involvement in this debacle is a mixture of confusion, guilt, anger, idealism and naivete,” he wrote. “In hindsight, it appears I have jeopardized my life and my freedom for what was tantamount to a fool’s errand.”

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Barry Jonas said he took “great issue” with the idea that the cousins weren’t serious about carrying out an attack. In court, Jonas held up a black duffel bag found in the older cousin’s truck the night he was arrested. It was filled with Hasan Edmonds’ National Guard uniforms, which Jonas Edmonds had planned to wear to help him blend in and gain access to the armory for the attack, the prosecutor said.

“Thank God the FBI was there to stop him,” Jonas said.

The Edmondses’ are among a string of terrorism-related cases stemming from Chicago’s suburbs.

In 2012, Hillside resident Adel Daoud, then 18, was arrested as he allegedly tried to detonate what he thought was a car bomb outside a bar in the Loop.

The next year, federal authorities charged Daoud’s friend, Abdella Ahmad Tounisi, of Aurora, with providing material support to terrorists after he allegedly pledged on a fake recruitment website — secretly operated by the FBI — to join terrorists in Syria.

In 2014, Bolingbrook teen Mohammed Hamzah Khan was charged with plotting to join Islamic State after he was arrested at O’Hare International Airport, where authorities alleged he and his two younger siblings were about to board a flight to Istanbul.

©2016 Chicago Tribune

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

