Ex-guardsman, cousin to be sentenced for Islamic State terror plot
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 20, 2016
CHICAGO — A former Illinois National Guard soldier and his cousin are scheduled to be sentenced for plotting to attack a U.S. military facility.
Twenty-three-year-old Hasan Edmonds pleaded guilty last year to conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. His cousin, 30-year-old Jonas Edmonds, pleaded guilty to similar charges.
The pair will appear Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Chicago for sentencing. Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence for Hasan Edmonds and 21-year prison term for Jonas Edmonds.
Prosecutors say Hasan Edmonds planned to travel to the Middle East and join Islamic State fighters overseas. Jonas Edmonds went to Hasan Edmonds' home and collected several National Guard uniforms that he planned to wear as a disguise during a planned attack at the Joliet armory.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
more top news
Heroism amid bigotry: Carl Johnson was the last Tuskegee Airman to earn his wings
Number of Europe-bound migrants falls, but deaths rise
Border security, immigration, culture wars roil politics in Germany like in US
Troops often don’t vote, cite obstacles and skepticism their ballots will be counted
Carter cites progress in inflicting a ‘lasting defeat’ on Islamic State
Tight security as annual Oktoberfest opens in Munich
from around the web