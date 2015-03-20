Ex-CIA official to head new bureau for background checks

WASHINGTON — The CIA's former security director is being tapped to head the National Background Investigations Bureau, set up after last year's massive government data breach at the Office of Personnel Management.

Charles Phalen Jr. is the bureau's first director. He was vice president of corporate security for Northrop Grumman Corp. after spending 30 years working in government positions, including stints at the FBI.

The break-in at the OPM exposed security clearances, background checks and fingerprint records of more than 21 million current, former and prospective federal employees. That intrusion was widely blamed on China and led to the resignation of the OPM director. And it drew outrage over changing explanations about the severity of the hack.

