Ex-CIA official to head new bureau for background checks
By DEB RIECHMANN | Associated Press | Published: September 29, 2016
WASHINGTON — The CIA's former security director is being tapped to head the National Background Investigations Bureau, set up after last year's massive government data breach at the Office of Personnel Management.
Charles Phalen Jr. is the bureau's first director. He was vice president of corporate security for Northrop Grumman Corp. after spending 30 years working in government positions, including stints at the FBI.
The break-in at the OPM exposed security clearances, background checks and fingerprint records of more than 21 million current, former and prospective federal employees. That intrusion was widely blamed on China and led to the resignation of the OPM director. And it drew outrage over changing explanations about the severity of the hack.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Joint Staff general's affair grounds career
US-Russia deal on Syria will test influence of big powers, convictions of those on the ground
South Korea hatches plan to remove Kim from power in case of nuke threat
12 Afghan soldiers in Kunduz killed in apparent insider attack
Pentagon’s ‘hardball’ memo stokes budget fight
Police: Mall shooting suspect confessed, shot 5 in 1 minute