Event stands up to help Yakima Valley veterans, families

Pickup loads full of coats. Hundreds of meals.

Free haircuts, chair massages, dental work.

All of this — and more — will be available at the 17th annual Stand Down benefits fair for local military veterans and their families.

Seventy service providers offering everything from jobs assistance to health care support are scheduled to be at the Saturday event.

About 800 veterans and dependents are expected to attend, but members of the Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition wish that more would come.

The coalition, which organizes the Stand Down, said more than 16,000 veterans reside in Yakima County.

Dave Purcell, the coalition’s vice chairman, said he encounters veterans every year who haven’t heard of the event or who don’t think they need the services offered.

But Purcell said that’s not the only reason to attend.

“A ton of people show up just for the ability to talk to other vets,” Purcell said.

Even though a variety of agencies offer services to veterans year-round, the Stand Down is sort of a one-stop shopping experience.

“It’s all there in one place where they can get everything they need,” Purcell said. “That’s why it’s still popular and that’s why people still come — the need hasn’t decreased out there for veterans.”

It costs about $15,000 to put the event together, including the cost of renting the space and buying 800 meals, up from 600 last year.

The coalition accepts funding and sponsorships from a variety of local businesses for the Stand Down, as well as the year-round support it provides for veterans, such as gas cards, food and clothing.

Purcell said the coalition is always interested in hearing from veterans who want to serve on the organization’s board. Prospective donors may also contact Purcell or Dave Brown, coordinator of Yakima County’s veteran services program.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Modern Living Building at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave.

