Emotional homecoming comes amid upswing in US involvement in Iraq

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (Tribune News Service) — Back in February, more than 100 men and women who serve in the “Assassin Battery” of the 17th Field Artillery Brigade left for training exercises with Kuwait forces and other Middle East allies. Overseas, as the fight to uproot the Islamic State group gained momentum, they joined the war effort, launching more than 600 rockets during their nine-month tour of duty.

“We were not just shooting back at people who are shooting at us,” said Capt. Jamie Holm, who commands the battery. “It became an offensive thing … We supported wiping out ISIL forces all over Iraq and contributed to the reclaiming of the central Euphrates Valley, which is a pretty big deal.”

On Tuesday, the soldiers returned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), reuniting with cheering friends and loved ones after a brief homecoming ceremony at a base gymnasium. It was an emotional reminder that more than 13 years after the U.S. first invaded Iraq, the nation’s military involvement there is once again on the upswing.

“Daddy I’ve waited my whole life to meet you,” said the tiny white T-shirt worn by month-old Madeline Parker, whose father, Sgt. Bryan Parker, returned home Tuesday.

U.S. forces based in Iraq still number less than 6,000, just a fraction of the more than 165,000 of the peak troop strength during the Bush administration. From JBLM, they also include Green Berets from the 1st Special Forces Group, according to a unit spokesman.

Though these troops are primarily in a support role to assist Iraqi security forces, their deployments are not without risk. Last week, a U.S. service member died from wounds caused by a roadside bomb as he joined with Peshmerga forces in the now-unfolding battle to retake Mosul from the Islamic State group.

Unlike the counterinsurgency focus throughout much of the U.S. occupation of Iraq, the current wave of U.S. involvement, which began in 2014, is focused on helping to regain territory lost to the Islamic State group. And in that effort, the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) has emerged as an important asset for U.S. forces, who are using it in the battle for Mosul.

Each HIMARS vehicle has a pod that can fire up to six guided rockets in rapid succession, offering a response in fair weather or foul that often can be quicker than an air attack. They can fire at ranges from 3 miles to more than 180 miles, and at an optimum range be accurate within about 10 feet.

The HIMARS is “a fantastic system … It’s a mobile system, very agile, and we’ll put it where we need,” U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Peter Gersten said in an April briefing from Baghdad.

The 17th Artillery Brigade battery that deployed from JBLM had eight of the vehicles.

In Iraq, battery soldiers were initially based at a former U.S. military base, now reclaimed by the Iraqi security forces. From there, they fired at targets to support the Iraqis.

“They say, ‘We need support for this,’ or ‘Hey, here is a really bad person,’ and we shoot a missile,” Holm said.

Most of the time, the soldiers could fire their rockets from the protection of the Iraqi base. But sometimes they had to leave the base for their launch points.

Though the unit suffered no casualties, the soldiers in Iraq did sometimes come under rocket attack. Throughout the deployment, Holm said, the battery received no reports that its missiles caused civilian casualties.

He also noted that the dozen female soldiers in the unit did an outstanding job. According to a brigade spokesman, the unit was opened to women only in 2015.

The overall success of the battery in Iraq prompted the establishment of two more HIMARS launch sites in that nation, according to Holm.

Some of the soldiers also established launch sites in Turkey, where part of the unit deployed. There, they had no dining facilities, so for several months they survived on meals-ready-to-eat, or MREs.

There were “points of friction” in Turkey in the aftermath of its failed July coup attempt. Turkish leaders alleged the U.S. military had supported the coup, a charge U.S. military officials rejected.

But Holm said the mission in Turkey was also successful, with the battery establishing a reputation for “lethality.”

Back at JBLM, the “Assassin Battery’s Deployment History” was detailed in a brochure handed out to families as they gathered to await the soldiers’ return. They were not dwelling on death and destruction, but on the embraces soon to come.

Darvisha Wilson said she had been counting down the days since her husband, Spc. Aaron Wilson, left shortly after the birth of their son, Aaron Jr.

“The feeling is so unreal,” she said. “I still can’t believe it’s here.”

Next year, several hundred more soldiers from the brigade are scheduled to head to the war zone.

