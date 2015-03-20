Dyess airmen killed in C-130 crash remembered in ceremony

Lt. Col. Mitchell Spillers admitted to those honoring four Dyess Air Force Base airmen who perished in a C-130 crash last fall that one of the things that hurts the most is also the thing that "keeps me going."

"I think about those crew members and their individual personalities," said Spillers, one of a group of Air Force leaders, family members and others those who shared memories of Capt. Jordan Pierson, Capt. Jonathan "JJ" Golden, Staff Sgt. Ryan Hammond and Senior Airman Quinn Johnson-Harris at a special ceremony at the base's parade grounds Friday.

Several hundred gathered in memory of Pierson, Golden, Hammond and Johnson-Harris, among a group of 11 people in the aircraft and three on the ground who died when a C-130J Super Hercules crashed in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Oct. 2, 2015.

Spillers, 39th Airlift Squadron commander, described the fallen crew members of TORQUE 62 with humor and reverence.

He recalled Pierson as one of the "hardest working people I've ever met," with a strength of character that others were drawn toward — so focused on his work he had to be reminded to take a break to eat.

Golden was "the example family man," Spillers said, who through his example taught others to hang on to those precious moments that make life sweeter.

Hammond was powerfully goal-oriented, a man who "would have been an officer," while Johnson-Harris radiated "the most sincere smile I've ever seen," Spillers remembered.

Pierson was a pilot assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron. He graduated from the United States Air Force Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in general studies and received his commission May 26, 2010.

Golden was also a pilot assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron. Prior to commissioning through Officer Training School in 2011, he was an Airborne Operations Technician at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.

Hammond was a loadmaster assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 2007 and arrived at Dyess Mar. 30, 2014.

Johnson-Harris was also a loadmaster assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron. He graduated from Homestead High School in 2012 and arrived at Dyess May 2, 2014.

Col. Stephen Hodge, commander of the 317th Airlift Group at Dyess, said those who came to honor the airmen Friday were there "for the noblest of reasons."

"A year ago, I challenged us to remember," he said. "We've done so, through courage and honor. And through remembering we gather that strength. Jordan, JJ, Ryan and JH, they remain in us."

A plaque honoring the airmen was unveiled at the ceremony, a "recognition of their service and their sacrifice," said Gray Bridwell with the Abilene Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee.

"We can never truly appreciate the magnitude of the loss that these families are feeling right now," Bridwell said, though the community — which supports the base in good times and bad — offered "our deepest sympathy to the families of the fallen heroes."

As part of the ceremony, the parade grounds fell into 62 seconds of deep silence.

Not long thereafter, a thundering pair of C-130s shook the heavens. Family members shared brief memories of their loved ones, filled with intermingled warmth and loss.

After the ceremony, Hodge said that "strength through unity" was a central message of the day's observance — and had been all throughout the aftermath of the crash.

"As we mourned we were very careful to mourn together, to reach out to one another and feel the support and love," he said. "At any given moment, we received words of strength and words of encouragement from the globe, not just this patch here."

That sense of ties from "all over" was what Hodge wanted people to walk away from with from Friday's ceremony.

"When we fly a crew and it has a call sign of TORQUE 62, that's only indicative of the bigger group — we stand next to each other in our times of trouble and our times of elation," he said.

Col. David M. Benson, 7th Bomb Wing commander at Dyess, said that he wanted people to remember the "service and sacrifice" of each airman.

"Sometimes I think that we're so good at what we do that we fail to remember it is an inherently dangerous (undertaking)," he said.

The "incredible friendship and family that is Dyess Air Force Base" has helped carry those left behind, Benson said.

"We live, we laugh, and we cry as one — and its' been that way for a long time here in Abilene," he said.

In addition to the Dyess crew — five civilian contractors on board the plane, two members of the 66th Security Forces Squadron from Hanscom AFB in Massachusetts, and three Afghan troops in a guard tower were killed in the crash.

