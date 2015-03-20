Driver in fatal California bridge crash was Navy aviation electrician

SAN DIEGO (Tribune News Service) — The Navy man who drove his pickup off the Coronado Bridge and plummeted into a crowd of people at Chicano Park on Saturday, killing four, was an aviation electrician, a Navy spokesman said Monday.

Richard Sepolio, 24, was headed north on Interstate 5 when he lost control of his GMC pickup while transitioning onto the bridge about 3:45 p.m. He smashed through a concrete retaining wall and plunged into the park, where hundreds were gathers for the La Raza Run motorcycle rally.

Four people, a man and woman from Hacienda Heights, California, and a man and woman from Chandler, Arizona, died in the crash. Nine others were injured, three seriously.

Sepolio was arrested after the crash on suspicion of causing injury or death while driving drunk. He also faces four counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and three counts of causing gross bodily injury in a DUI crash.

He remains hospitalized with major but not life-threatening injuries. The earliest Sepolio could be arraigned is Wednesday, a District Attorney’s Office spokesman said.

A military spokesman said it is too soon to say what next steps the Navy will take.

"The Navy is supporting the investigation as they can, and we can't speculate from there," said spokesman Brian O’Rourke.

Sepolio enlisted in the Navy in September 2014. He went to boot camp at the Recruit Training Command Great Lakes in Illinois and attended apprenticeship schools in Pensacola, Florida and Norfolk, Virginia.

He was stationed in San Diego in September 2015 as an aviation electronics technician, or a J130, and was assigned to Helicopter Combat Squadron 6. Aviation electronics technicians troubleshoot and repair a number of electronics in Navy aircraft.

