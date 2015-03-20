Quantcast

Dream on, Mr. President: Obama hangs with Aerosmith singer

Singer-Songwriter Steven Tyler walks from Air Force One after visiting with President Barack Obama aboard Air Force One in Orlando, Fla., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.

Reinhold Matay/AP Photo

By JOSH LEDERMAN | Associated Press | Published: October 30, 2016

ORLANDO, Fla. — He didn't want to miss a thing. So President Barack Obama invited Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler onto Air Force One for a brief hangout in Florida.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz says they met on Obama's plane while the president was in Orlando to campaign for Hillary Clinton. Aerosmith was passing through Orlando.

Fans and reporters didn't get a chance to see the two together.

