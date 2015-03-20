Dream on, Mr. President: Obama hangs with Aerosmith singer
By JOSH LEDERMAN | Associated Press | Published: October 30, 2016
ORLANDO, Fla. — He didn't want to miss a thing. So President Barack Obama invited Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler onto Air Force One for a brief hangout in Florida.
White House spokesman Eric Schultz says they met on Obama's plane while the president was in Orlando to campaign for Hillary Clinton. Aerosmith was passing through Orlando.
Fans and reporters didn't get a chance to see the two together.
