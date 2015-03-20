Discarded Chicago Marathon clothing will go to veterans group

Melanie Vitaterna's preparation for her fourth Chicago Marathon included a special trip to the Salvation Army, where she paid $4.50 for an oversized Halloween-themed sweatshirt to help keep her warm before the race begins.

"If you're going to be sitting around for half an hour, you might as well have fun with it," said Vitaterna, 23, who lives in Lakeview.

Runners often bundle up as they wait near Grant Park in the chilly, early morning hours before the race, only to shed their layers after the start. But then there is the aftermath — the tons of clothing, much of it still good, strewn along the 26.2-mile course, and what to do with it.

Marathon organizers have an answer. At the 39th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, race volunteers will pick up discarded items of clothing and donate them to two charities in Chicago to be used again, marathon spokeswoman Cindy Hamilton said. This year will mark the sixth time the marathon will make the donations.

"It's good it ends up somewhere useful," Vitaterna said. "It's a very socially and environmentally responsible decision."

Last year, when more than 37,000 runners competed, volunteers filled four truckloads with clothing that weighed about seven tons, Hamilton said. About 700 garbage bags of clothes estimated to weigh about 20 pounds each were stuffed into three trucks headed to AMVETS, which provides services to veterans, and one truck that went to the Pacific Garden Mission, a homeless shelter in the South Loop, she said.

This year, more than 40,000 runners are expected.

Many will come prepared for the early morning chill. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s to 50s early Sunday before the sun rises, and increase to the mid-60s, said Mark Ratzer, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Pete Beuscher is one such runner. He arrives bundled up about an hour and a half before the race to allow himself time to get through security, check his bag, use the portable toilets and head to his corral.

A minute or two before he crosses the start line he will peel off his sweatpants and sweatshirt selected from a stack of old clothes and toss them toward the sidewalk.

"When the race is about to start, five to 10 minutes before, people start throwing stuff off. People get anxious and make sure they're ready to go when the horn goes off and clothes start flying and hitting people in the corrals," said Beuscher, 48, who is running the Chicago Marathon for the sixth time.

Once the clothes arrive at AMVETS, the charity disperses them to thrift stores throughout the Chicago area, said Keith Wetherell, executive director of Illinois AMVETS Service Foundation. The proceeds go back to AMVETS and its programs, he said in an email.

The Pacific Garden Mission washes and sorts the clothes before handing them out to the homeless population it serves, said its president, Phil Kwiatkowski. The marathon donation is one of the largest one-time gifts, Kwiatkowski said.

"For the people it helps, it really means that people care," Kwiatkowski said. "When you don't have any coat at all or any type of winter wear, the fact that other people think of you means a lot to them."



