DeVry University agrees to stop promoting 90 percent job placement claim

CHICAGO (Tribune News Service) — DeVry University has reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Education to stop promoting unsubstantiated job placement claims.

The agreement, announced Thursday, requires for-profit DeVry to cease its advertised claim that since 1975, 90 percent of students have found jobs in their field of study within six months of graduation.

In August 2015, the Education Department requested that DeVry provide data backing up the 90 percent placement rate and, after reviewing the information, found the evidence did not substantiate the claim.

"Students deserve accurate information about where to invest their time and money, and the law is simple and clear: recruitment claims must be backed up by hard data," Secretary of Education John B. King Jr. said in a news release.

Downers Grove-based DeVry Education Group neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing, according to the settlement, but put a more positive spin on the agreement in its own news release.

"The settlement allows DeVry University to continue communicating its strong student outcomes while providing assurances regarding the extent of its graduate employment data," the company said.

DeVry has been under fire all year over its job placement claims.

In March, the Department of Veterans Affairs suspended DeVry University from its Principles of Excellence program in the wake of allegations that the college misled students about job placement success.

The Federal Trade Commission filed suit in January against DeVry, alleging the company deceived consumers about the likelihood that students would find jobs in their field of study. That lawsuit is ongoing.

The agreement with the Education Department also requires DeVry to set aside $68.4 million in reserves for five years, called a letter of credit, prominently disclose its failure to substantiate the "since 1975" job-placement claim on its website for two years, and take steps to purge the claim from other websites.

In addition, DeVry was placed on heightened cash monitoring, which enables the Education Department to more closely monitor how the institution handles federal aid dollars. In the 2014-2015 academic year, DeVry received approximately $684 million in federal student aid dollars, according to the Education Department.

Founded in Chicago in 1931 as the DeForest Training School, the school's earliest mission was preparing students to work in electronics, film and radio/TV, according to its website.

During World War II, the school was selected to educate Army aviation instructors on electronic devices, and was one of the first schools to be approved under the original GI Bill. It was renamed DeVry in 1953, expanding its programming offerings and locations over the years.

Publicly traded DeVry has more than 55 campuses nationwide, including nine in the Chicago area.

The for-profit college industry has been facing increased scrutiny in recent years. Sued by regulators for alleged deceptive practices, California-based Corinthian Colleges sold or closed most of its 107 campuses and liquidated its assets through Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year.

Last month, ITT Technical Institute ceased operations at its more than 130 campuses nationwide after the Education Department cut off access to federal financial aid for new students.

