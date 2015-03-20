Deputy commanding general wants to make Fort Bliss 'installation of choice'

FORT BLISS — The newest deputy commanding general for Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division wants to make this “the installation of choice” for soldiers and families around the Army.

Brig. Gen. Joel K. Tyler also said readiness – preparing soldiers and units for future missions and possible deployments – is “job one and is always job one.”

Tyler, a 50-year-old from Pocahontas, Ark., arrived at Fort Bliss in early September and is one of three deputy commanding generals for the installation and the 1st Armored Division.

“It is clear that Fort Bliss is very important to the nation and the Army,” Tyler said. “You can see the investment our nation has put into this place.”

That doesn’t happen by accident, either, Tyler said. Having the strong support of the local community is a huge asset that Fort Bliss has going for it, Tyler said.

Tyler wants to help make Fort Bliss a place where soldiers and families want to be stationed, live and serve.

“If you want to train, if you want to be a soldier, if you want to do multiple jobs and do a lot of things, come to Fort Bliss,” Tyler said. “Look at the new housing we have here, Freedom Crossing, the training area, the maintenance facilities. It is really astounding the resources that the federal, state and local governments have put into here.”

“It is pretty unique,” Tyler said. “We are in the city, but have access to these amazing training areas.”

As one of three deputy commanding generals, Tyler has been designated that he would be the rear detachment commander if the division headquarters is ever called to deploy. That means Tyler would be considered the senior officer at Fort Bliss under those circumstances.

Also as part of his duties, he will work closely with the Garrison Command, will do community outreach and will oversee the readiness of the Combat Aviation Brigade and how the installation supports the deployment and return home of units and soldiers.

Tyler said he will help commanding general Maj. Gen. Robert “Pat” White develop “systems" that will allow the functions of the installation to continue "without missing a beat” if the division headquarters ever has to deploy.

Tyler is an armor officer by trade with past ties to both the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss.

Twice in 2000-03 and 2006-08, Tyler served with the 1st Armored Division’s 3rd Brigade when it was located at Fort Riley, Kan.

At Fort Bliss, he served as the chief of training and leader development in 2009-10 for the Future Force Integration Directorate, which is now known as the Brigade Modernization Command.

So, coming to Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division has the feel of a homecoming for Tyler and his family, he said.

They were first here when the post was transitioning from being primarily an air-defense installation to being the home of the 1st Armored Division.

When they returned last month, the Tyler family spent a day driving around the installation, especially East Fort Bliss, “gawking” at all the changes, the general said.

White, the commanding general for Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division, called Tyler an “outstanding officer” who adds a lot to the team.

“We are very fortunate to have him on the 1st Armored Division team once again,” White said. “He and (wife) Stacy are an amazing team and are already making great contributions to Fort Bliss soldiers and families.”

Tyler said that at other installations that house a division, the post and division are almost synonymous. Here at Fort Bliss, the installation is much more than the 1st Armored Division, Tyler said.

He cited the Brigade Modernization Command and its modernization mission, William Beaumont Army Medical Center and international partners like the German air force. Those all add up to create a multifaceted mission set, he added.

Ensuring that units are ready for whatever mission lies ahead is the most important job at Fort Bliss, Tyler said.

That is a team effort that involves training, soldiers and unit leaders and the support of Army families and the surrounding community, Tyler said.

All those elements make readiness possible, he said.

The other deputy commanding generals are Brig. Gen. Frazer M. Lawrence, who oversees operations, and Col. Mark H. Landes, who oversees support.

———

©2016 the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas)

Visit the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas) at www.elpasotimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.