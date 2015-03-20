DAR to honor Revolutionary War soldier at Illinois cemetery

It's been 171 years since Ebenezer Collins died and was buried in Lockport Cemetery in Lockport, Ill. but on Saturday he will finally get the recognition some believe he has long deserved.

After painstaking research, the Louis Joliet Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will dedicate and mark Collins' grave with a plaque in a 1 p.m. ceremony at the Lockport Cemetery at 7th and Madison streets so generations now and in the future will know he was a soldier in the Revolutionary War.

"What the men and woman endured during the Revolutionary War is not just part of history. It is a daily reminder that what it takes to run a country is not just a show of greatness and a parade of power, but a dedication to great ideals and ethical endeavors," said Cyndi Valencia, chairman of the DAR chapter's historic preservation committee.

"It was true patriotism and faith that built this nation and gave strength to men like Ebenezer Collins to take a stand," she said. "It is how we became the nation we are."

According to DAR's research, and pension records, Collins was born July 23, 1762 in Southbourough, Mass., enlisted in the military in March 1781 and served in the 2nd Company of the Massachusetts line, 2nd Regiment commanded by Col. Ebenezer Sprout, until December 1783.

Collins is the fourth Revolutionary War soldier in Will County to have his grave so marked, and Valencia said his wife, Anna, will also be recognized as a wife of an American patriot.

Others whose graves are already marked are Charles Denny in Mokena, John Cook in Joliet and William Hewes in Crete, she said.

Confirming Collins' service was not easy, since there were "so many" soldiers named Ebenezer Collins, she said.

"We needed to make sure we had the right Ebenezer Collins, with the right history. It took years," Valencia said.

Research on Collins spanned a decade and had fallen to the wayside, only to be renewed when a woman in another state joined DAR in 2011, claiming her mother had lineage to Anna Collins.

"When she joined, she had his pay stub from the Massachusetts militia. It was another tool to help us identify him," she said. "But we still needed to identify his true service."

The National Society of the DAR has one of the largest research lineage libraries in Washington D.C., Valencia said. Other chapters assisted with Collins' detailed documentation, relying on online databases, such as ancestry.com, county and city records, land deeds, wills, tax records, birth and death records.

Many documents were lost during the Revolutionary War, but DAR members were able to confirm Collins through his pension records.

He applied for a pension in 1818, and was awarded $8 a month for his service.

The Louis Joliet Chapter also worked with the Will County Historical Society and the cities of Lockport and Joliet to trace Collins' daughter Louisa to her husband John Singer, who worked on the I&M Canal, out of the Gaylord Building in Lockport.

She is not sure when Ebenezer and Anna arrived in Lockport, but believes Singer brought them here and they initially lived with Louisa and John. Records show they were living in Lockport in 1839, and Anna died in October of that year.

The 1840 Federal Census for Will County clearly showed Ebenezer Collins listed as a Revolutionary War pensioner, Valencia said. He died June 7, 1845.

After finally proving Collins was a Revolutionary War soldier, the DAR decided to mark the grave in 2015. It took another year to fill out forms for the national organization, contact the cemetery and order the plaque.

Three of Collins' great-great-great grandchildren are expected to attend Saturday's ceremony, including the Rev. Edgar Hiestand Jr., who will do a Scripture reading.

The Fox Valley Sons of the American Revolution will serve as color guard and the Carillon Veterans of Foreign Wars post will serve as the rifle squad. Kevin Johnson, who sings the "Star Spangled Banner" at every Memorial Day ceremony at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, will perform the national anthem for Collins' ceremony.

A social gathering will follow at the Gladys Fox Museum in Lockport, where there will be a video on the history of Ebenezer Collins and the marking of his grave, and an opportunity to speak with his descendants.

In marking Ebenezer's and Anna's graves, DAR members also repaired the gravestones of his two daughters, which are next to their parents', and were damaged by vandals in June 2016.

The local chapter is also trying to document two other patriots who are said to be buried in Will County — Levi Laxton and Jeremiah Austin.



