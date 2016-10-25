Court-martialed Army colonel gets 4 years for child porn
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 25, 2016
WASHINGTON — An Army colonel who worked at the U.S. Army War College faces up to four years in military prison after pleading guilty to three child pornography counts during a court-martial at Fort McNair in Washington.
The Military District of Washington says in a statement that Col. Robert Rice was convicted and sentenced Monday. The sentence also includes dismissal from the Army after his confinement.
The findings and sentence will be reviewed by the district commander, Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker.
Rice was convicted of similar charges in civilian court in May. He is scheduled for sentencing in December for those convictions in U.S. District Court in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
He was arrested in 2013.
Rice developed war games at the school in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
