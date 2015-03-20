Connecticut man pleads guilty to veteran fraud scheme

A Stafford Springs, Conn. man pleaded guilty Monday to fraud in connection scheme that scammed veterans of thousands of dollars, federal officials said.

From March 2009 to Aug. 2010, John J. Simon Jr. 69, told four veterans he could assist them in getting increased Department of Veterans Affairs benefits in exchange for money, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Officials said the veterans suffered disabilities or were chronically ill. Simon, a veteran of the Vietnam War, told the veterans the money was being used to pay attorneys or other expenses, officials added.

Federal officials said that Simon did not initiate any claims for these veterans and instead kept the money for his own use.

The U.S. Attorney's office said that as part of the plea, Simon agreed that he defrauded 12 others, one of which was not a veteran. In total, he swindled more than $525,000 from the 16 victims, officials said.

He was charged in May of 2013. He was scheduled to be sentenced in January. He faces up to 30 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's office siad.

