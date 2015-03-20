Connecticut governor: Sikorsky Aircraft staying put into 2032

STRATFORD, Conn. (Tribune News Service) — In exchange for as much as $220 million worth of subsidies, Sikorsky Aircraft will remain headquartered in Connecticut for another 16 years, retaining and growing about 8,000 jobs.

At the heart of the deal announced Tuesday by Gov. Dannel Malloy’s office, Sikorsky owner Lockheed Martin’s has pledged to move production of nearly 200 CH-53K King Stallion “heavy lift” helicopters for the U.S. Navy to Connecticut.

The announcement that Sikorsky would stay into 2032 marked the second time in recent days that the aircraft industry has bolstered Connecticut’s economy. Aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney announced plans for an expansion Friday.

“This is a significant deal with wide-reaching ramifications,” Malloy said of Sikorsky. “It ensures that great manufacturing jobs — thousands of them — will remain in Connecticut, and that Sikorsky’s extraordinary record will continue to flourish for years to come, right here at home.”

Under the terms outlined by Malloy’s office, Sikorsky will maintain Connecticut as the primary production facility for government helicopters, double its spending of $350 million per year with state suppliers, and grow its workforce to more than 8,000 full-time employees within 14 years.

In exchange, Sikorsky will be eligible for $8.57 million in annual grants, $5.7 million in annual tax exemptions, and $20 million in “performance incentive” grants.

The deal needs the blessing of the General Assembly and Sikorsky’s union, Teamsters Local 1150.

Sikorsky President Dan Schultz also released a statement about the deal through the governor’s office.

“It is important for the company’s ability to meet our customer requirements, for our employment stability amid continuing and difficult financial pressures on our industry, and for our future,” Schultz wrote. “I thank our partners for their support and look forward to completing this deal.”

Connecticut state Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano, R-North Haven, said legislative leaders attended a briefing with the governor and representatives from Lockheed Martin on Tuesday.

“The deal sounds — based upon what they’ve described and the circumstances — like Connecticut would be making an investment with a potential for a pretty good return,” Fasano said by phone. “I have to dive deeper into the numbers, (but) from what I’ve seen, I kinda like the deal.”

©2016 the Connecticut Post (Bridgeport, Conn.)

Visit the Connecticut Post at www.ctpost.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

