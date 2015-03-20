Conn. senator talks immigration, cyber-terrorism, and US military needs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Tribune News Service) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal wants the country to keep track of people coming here on limited visas as part of stepped-up national security.

“To simply allow overstays without any oversight or scrutiny opens us to potential vulnerability,” he said in a meeting with the New Haven Register’s editorial board.

The senator, who is running for a second six-year term, covered a number of areas of concern in a wide-ranging interview. His opponent is Republican Dan Carter, a state representative from the Danbury area.

Blumenthal said the United States needs to make its borders more secure by strengthening the visa waiver program.

“There are millions of lost and stolen passports. People can come to this country with those passports,” he said. He recommends they all contain biometric measures.

On the issue of cyber-terrorism, the senator said the U.S. “is under attack, literally, every day.”

He said they are coming from Russia and China, as well as non-state actors who are sponsored by nation states.

The senator said they not only target utilities and financial institutions, but the government itself, and the U.S. needs a policy of deterrence.

“Foreign actors need to know that we will respond — that we will meet those attacks with equivalent responses,” he said.

The senator, a member of the Committee on Armed Forces, said the country needs to continue building military capability in traditional areas from the Virginia Class Attack Submarine to the replacement for the Ohio Class Submarine, which is central to the nuclear triad.

But he warned that development of new weapons systems has to be done prudently, “avoiding the cost overruns and delays that were an issue in the past. That is a major challenge going forward.”

Blumenthal said wars the U.S. has been involved in during the past 15 years have also “taken their toll on our military capability.”

He said the U.S. is approaching a “critical juncture in terms of our personnel policies in the military,” with only a tiny fraction of United States citizens directly impacted by the wars.

Blumenthal said he wears a blue star on his lapel as the parent of two sons who have served in the armed forces. One is in the Marine Corps Reserves and served in Afghanistan. The other is now serving in the Navy.

“Most people have no idea what this blue star means,” Blumenthal said. He said many have asked him if it is the Connecticut flag.

“That reflects the lack of awareness of the involvement of our general population in military service,” he said.

The senator said he is not recommending a draft, but “we need to remember that for all the hardware and all the weapons system, the folks who run them, the men and women in uniform have probably the most important role.”

Blumenthal was among the majority who recently voted to hold accountable countries that aid terrorist organizations.

On Iran, he said sanctions work because they brought that country to the table which resulted in an agreement on slowing its nuclear capability.

He said he worked with Democrats and Republicans to put pressure on the administration to tighten those sanctions before the deal was sealed.

Blumenthal said he is now leading the effort that sanctions, which expire at the end of the year, be renewed. He said those both in favor and opposed to the nuclear deal are on board with this extension of sanctions.

The senator voted for the nuclear deal because “it stopped a nuclear Iran and it did so by peaceful means.” He has said it was the best arrangement at the time as our allies had left the negotiating table.

Going forward, he said the U.S. “has to be vigorous and vigilant” in enforcing the deal. So far, he said, the country can be assured that there is “no imminent danger of violations.”

But that doesn’t mean sanctions should be abandoned completely.

He also wants to impose sanctions on anyone who supports ICBM development, which he said the Iranians are now doing. These would also apply to any companies or countries providing either technical know-how or parts to ICBMs, Blumenthal said.

He asserted the sanctions are also appropriate for continuing violations of Iranians rights within the country or the rights of foreigners there.

“We should impose sanctions if they violate the rights of our citizens who are there and we can consider other measures, but military action for me always has to be a last resort in situations where we can first use diplomacy or sanctions,” Blumenthal said.

On the issue of Syria, the senator supports establishing humanitarian safe corridors as a way to help protect the civilians caught in the fighting in that country.

